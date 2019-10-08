Litter quitters

A change in culture could be the biggest key in cleaning up Pike County and keeping it clean, speakers at Monday’s Keep Pike County Beautiful awards luncheon said.
Outgoing KPCB president Richard Coghlan noted that litter prevention is similar to seat belt usage.
“My first car didn’t even have a seat belt,” he said.
Now children especially buckle up as soon as they hop in because they were taught to do so.
If adults can be a better example for children to avoid littering, the problem could very well work its way out of existence, he said.
“This is exactly what we need to have. This is exactly what we need to do,” KPCB executive director Tammy Strickland said.
But that’s a lesson long since learned by this year’s KPCB award winners.
Receiving honors were Herbert and Sharon Williams, along with their granddaughter, Shaterrica Martin, Pike County sheriff’s deputy Brian Mullins and The Well, a church in McComb.
The Williams family participates in the Great American Cleanup every year and handles litter pickup in their neighborhood year round.
Mullins goes after litterbugs on the job and even got some credit for shaming the nastiest of litterers on social media.
The Well also is well represented during community cleanups.
McComb Zoning Department employee Henry Green encouraged the audience to keep making strides to change attitudes about litter.
Green has worked with the city for just over a year and noted that in that time, city crews have cleaned up more than 50 properties, with the work ranging from trimming and mowing overgrown lots to demolishing run-down houses.
Green said code enforcement is a tool city officials have to keep properties looking clean by targeting abandoned houses and yards littered with inoperable cars.
Green said of all the areas that Pike County can improve upon in terms of litter prevention, accountability is the main one.
“The toughest thing about accountability is that initial courage it takes to tell someone to do something. That’s what holds us back,” he said. “When we see someone littering, pick it up. When we see someone illegally dumping, call the cops.”
Green said he recently bought his first house and couldn’t wait to mow the grass and proudly stand back and enjoy the view of a well-kept yard after the work was done.
“This is the kind of excitement we need to have when it comes to Keeping Pike County Beautiful,” he said.
Coghlan noted that the organization received the Keep America Beautiful President’s Circle Award in January.
He said the annual litter index survey will continue in January, and this year’s survey revealed a decrease in litter in selected areas, with those places scoring a 1.5 on a 1-to-5 scale, 5 being the worst.
However, other parts of the county can stand to improve. Interstate exits, for example, are often littered, and unsecured trash flying out of pickup truck beds is common.
“That’s one of the main contributors,” he said.
Coghlan said McComb officials did an outstanding job of promoting a cleaner community by hosting a city-wide block party during the Great American Cleanup in March.
As Pike County’s solid waste enforcement officer, Coghlan said he plans to install cameras at notorious dump sites.
“If we get the right person and we get the right tag number, we will prosecute them,” he said, adding that the judge can sentence violators to clean up a stretch of highway on top of a hefty fine.
The KPCB board includes past president Richard Coghlan, incoming president Debbie Hodges, treasurer Trully Torres, Libba Alford, Deb Price, Virginia Goza, representatives of the Osyka Civic Club, Shelsey Williams of Recycle One, Dawn Barron, Joseph Parker, Shirley Thompson, Daphne Scott of the Mississippi Department of Transportation and Peggy Brabham.
