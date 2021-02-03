Amite County could receive $2.3 million to help keep its roads free of potholes, bumps and dips.
Supervisors approved county engineer David Cothren’s proposed maintenance project for state aid roads on Monday. Cothren estimated the roads would need $2,334,150 for maintenance in the coming months.
However, supervisors reminded the public that due to the state being behind on last year’s road projects, Amite County’s designated maintenance with those funds may not happen this calendar year.
They also noted that the amount of money could change greatly between the time of state approval and when the work begins.
Ongoing road and bridge work in the county includes repairs to Kahnville and New Hope roads, both of which are awaiting state approval for advertizing.
Eight pylons and a crane were on site at the main Amite River bridge on Hebron Road Monday morning with repairs set to begin, Supervisor Butch Graves said.
Cothren will track that work as part of quarterly bridge inspection reports. He said the state wants to spend more on state aid route bridges and wants repairs documented for reference in future inspections.
Supervisors hired Leah M. Nations as a chancery court reporter effective Feb. 10. Nations previously served as a circuit court reporter.
One of the current court reporters for the Mississippi 4th Chancery District is unable to work due to recent medical issues, and Judge Debbra K. Halford requested the new hire, board attorney Reggie Jones said.
Amite County will provide one-sixth of both reporters’ pay, as the rest is split by the other chancery district’s counties — Pike, Walthall and Franklin counties.
“We really don’t have a choice. The judge has got to have a court reporter,” Jones said.
The board will revisit the matter when the current reporter is able to return to work, and Jones will stay in touch with the chancery court to see how they should proceed, he said.
Jones also reminded the board members that the county’s lease on the Air Cruisers building in Liberty runs out at the end of March.
The county previously renewed a five-year lease at $750 a month. Jones said he will have a lease ready for approval at the March board meeting.
Also at Monday’s meeting, supervisors approved a yearly fire alarm inspection of the Harrison Building, the Air Cruisers building and Amite County Jail.
