Pike County supervisors scheduled a public hearing 8 a.m. Monday, March 2, on a request for resort status at Rosco’s on Highway 98 East.
Rosco’s owner Whitney Webb brought letters of support Friday from three civic organizations: the Pike County Little Theater, Creative Economy Partnership and St. Andrew’s Mission.
“Most of the response I’ve gotten has been positive,” Webb said. “We have had some negative feedback from folks in the community.”
He cited a church opposed to the plans and said petitions are circulating against the resort status.
Rosco’s is a bar that sells beer and snacks and holds indoor concerts, pool tournaments and other activities. Webb and his wife hope to expand to include a softball field, campground and outdoor concerts.
Resort status would allow them to sell wine and liquor and to stay open later.
Sheriff James Brumfield said he visited the place during the daytime and found a “very organized and clean operation.”
However, he said, “I’ve had some people contact me with opposition to this.”
Webb said he has talked to surrounding residents to ask if his concerts have caused a problem.
If supervisors approve resort status, they would submit an application to the State Tax Commission. Otherwise, Webb himself would apply, he said.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said supervisors can hold a public hearing, though they’re not legally required to.
Supervisors said they would like to hear from the public, and scheduled the hearing.
Contracting road work
Board president Sam Hall asked road superintendent Wendell Alexander to get an estimate on what it would cost a contractor to work on the worst roads in the county.
“People need relief. People are suffering,” Hall said, citing blocked ditches and flooded roads.
Alexander said his crews have been clearing ditches, cutting down road shoulders and checking culverts.
“I don’t know if we’ve got the money or can afford to hire a contractor to do these roads for us. We’ve only got a certain amount we can spend, either us doing it or the contractor doing it. It’s just going to take time,” he said, noting the county has over 750 miles of road.
Hall said every district has “some roads that are terrible” and asked Alexander to pick the worst and get an estimate for a contractor to fix them.
“There’s no way you can ever get caught up with just your crew,” he said.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky was skeptical.
“I don’t know if a contractor is going to work because we’ve got to pay for it,” he said.
Bowsky noted no roads were blacktopped last year, so the county is behind in its paving.
Supervisor Robert Accardo praised Alexander for his work.
“I get calls and I turn them over to Wendell,” Accardo said. “Then the homeowner calls back and compliments me, when it wasn’t me, it was Wendell.”
Inmate services OK’d
In other business, supervisors:
• Authorized Sheriff James Brumfield to enter into an agreement with City Tele-Coin Co. of Bossier City, La., allowing inmates to pay for video-conferencing in addition to regular phone services. Video-conferencing allows callers to view each other face to face. The agreement will also allow inmates to rent movies. “I do think it’s an incentive for them,” Brumfield said, noting the movie selections will be closely regulated. “It occupies their time.”
• Approved payments of $648 to Joe L. Pigott and $1,060 to Mary Alice Castello for rights of way on the Dykes-Walthall Bridge project.
• Agreed to apply for the annual Victim Assistance Program grant for the District Attorney’s office.
• Noted the resignation of Crystal Newton from the tax assessor’s office and the hiring of Christina Boyd.
• Authorized Cable One to lay cable along Country Club and Fernwood Farm roads.
• Approved travel advances of $463 each to tax collector employees Pamela Coleman, Magan Harvey and Erica Guidry to a five-day course at Pearl in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.