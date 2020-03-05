LIBERTY — Aldermen got an update Tuesday on the water tank refurbishing project from Brett Wilson of Neel-Schaffer.
The exterior painting, which is half done, will feature “Town of Liberty” on the north and south sides, and an American flag on the east and west. The stenciled painting makes it look like the flag is waving.
The contractor, Diamond Enterprise of Gloster, has cleaned and painted the interior. After a seven-day curing process it will be disinfected, filled and tested.
The project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant.
In another matter, aldermen approved travel for town superintendent John Wilkinson to attend natural gas operator qualification classes in April and May at Jackson, La.
