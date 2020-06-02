From Staff Reports
A 16-year-old has been charged in the Saturday killings of his neighbor and a Summit man, their bodies found in neighboring houses in a McComb mobile home park on Saturday.
Tucker Morris faces murder charges in connection with the deaths of Charles Martin, 32, of Summit, and Laquasha Martin, 40, of McComb.
McComb police Detective Victoria Carter said in a press release that officers responded to 3006 Old Liberty Road, where a witness flagged them down and directed them to lots 10 and 11.
Officers found Charles Martin’s body in the living room of Laquasha Martin’s house. Police found her body on the porch next door.
Charles Martin had been shot multiple times. Carter did not say how Laquasha Martin died.
Police arrested Morris hours later at his home at Lot 9 hours later, Carter said.
