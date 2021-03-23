By Ernest Herndon
Enterprise-Journal
KENTWOOD, La. — Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield lined out crime statistics from his first year in office, including 21,694 calls for service and over 1,400 felony cases.
“Going to work every day is like drinking out of a fire hose for me,” said Brumfield, who took office in January 2020, in a speech to the Kentwood Rotary Club on Thursday.
In other statistics for 2020, his office worked 13 aggravated assaults, 18 animal cruelty cases, 16 armed robberies and home invasions, 150 auto burglaries or thefts, 162 drug cases, 60 DUIs, two DUI manslaughters, 30 fraud-ID thefts, 126 cases of property damage, four murders, 13 rapes or sexual assaults, 21 shootings, 129 cases of shots fired, 28 thefts, 20 weapon possessions by convicted felons and 93 mental writs.
Mental writs, or calls to deal with people having mental problems, are especially demanding.
“Our system in Mississippi is broken in how we handle those,” Brumfield said.
Those 93 cases involved 186 days by his officers, who have to go to the scene, take the person before a judge and a doctor, house them in jail and transport them where directed by the judge.
And it’s not like the jail has a lot of space. Equipped to hold 134 inmates, on Thursday it contained 166.
The COVID-19 pandemic put additional stress on the jail, as new inmates had to be quarantined — 14 days at first, now down to three. Fortunately no inmates have come down with COVID, though a number of employees did, Brumfield said.
While Brumfield worked in law enforcement early on, he spent his career at Coca-Cola, retiring after 30 years and later running for sheriff.
“I wouldn’t call myself a law enforcement officer,” he said. “I made sure I had good people, experienced people.”
His office has four four-person shifts on patrol, though he’s currently shorthanded, plus six investigators and two narcotics officers.
“It’s hard to find people willing to go into law enforcement,” he said.
The sheriff’s department is also in competition with other agencies that pay more, such as the McComb Police Department, which last year raised its starting pay $2,500 a year over the sheriff’s department’s.
Brumfield said it’s been difficult adjusting from business to government.
“Coming from the business sector, when we wanted to do something, when we wanted to act, we did it,” he said, noting government works much more slowly.
Brumfield said drugs are the biggest crime problem in the county and are behind most incidents.
“It’s a scourge on our community,” he said.
While marijuana is the most common illegal drug, meth is the worst, he said.
Meth labs are no longer common — more often the drug is manufactured in Mexico and smuggled into the country.
Vaping is another problem as young people in particular often lace their e-cigarettes with drugs.
Drug overdoses are common. Fortunately officers are now equipped with Narcan, which counteracts the effects of overdoses.
“They have saved a lot of lives,” Brumfield said.
Domestic violence, always a problem, “kicked up tremendously since COVID, staying home, staying in place,” Brumfield said.
Brumfield said the Rotary Club — whose motto is “service above self” — has a lot in common with law enforcement.
“That’s the reason we get out of bed every morning, to serve people,” he said. “I want to try to make a difference in the community I live in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.