The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the sentence of a Pike County man convicted of causing a 2016 traffic fatality while driving under the influence.
John Lagary Smith was convicted in Pike County Circuit Court in September 2018 of DUI causing death in a drunk driving wreck that killed 83-year-old Leroy Alexander of Summit. Smith was sentenced to 20 years, six suspended, five years of post-release supervision, fined $5,000 and ordered to pay restitution for the expense of the expert witnesses retained for the case.
On March 18, 2016, Smith was driving a Dodge Dart on Highway 24 when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with Alexander’s Chevrolet pickup truck. Highway patrolman Craig James responded and found Alexander dead on the scene.
James observed that Smith “seemed nonchalant, just not really caring about the situation,” and said this was not a normal reaction for a crash of this seriousness, according to court records.
Smith’s blood was tested and it came back positive for Delta-9-THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, as well as methamphetamine and amphetamine. A toxicologist with Mississippi Crime Lab Joe Ellington testified that the methamphetamine had been ingested “fairly recently.”
In his appeal, Smith claimed the evidence against him was insufficient in proving he was under the influence, his indictments had improper amendments and his trial counsel was ineffective, all of which the court disagreed with.
Smith argued the state failed to prove that his ingestion of marijuana and methamphetamine affected his ability to drive, and he also claimed the positive lab test alone were insufficient to prove he was under the influence of marijuana or methamphetamine.
The court disagreed. James testified that Smith was cognizant enough to consent to a blood test, but that did not mean he had the clarity required to operate a motor vehicle. James also said he ordered the blood test not because he found drugs in the car, but because of “the state (Smith) was in at the time.”
Smith said though many testified that he was under the influence, none observed “any classic signs of impairment.”
The court said this argument was unfounded.
“Smith’s contentions are misplaced. Ellington testified that Smith was ‘under the influence’ of several illegal substances based on an analysis of Smith’s blood taken an hour and a half after the accident,” the appeals court judges wrote in their ruling Tuesday. “The state was not required to present expert testimony on the effects of the drugs on Smith’s ability to operate a vehicle. Ultimately, that is not a question for an expert but rather is one for the jury to determine.
“In this case, the state presented sufficient evidence for the jury to determine that Smith’s ‘normal ability for clarity and control’ was lessened.”
The second argument Smith had was that the indictment was illegally amended. The judges noted that Smith failed to cite any authority for the issues he raised, and that they are not obligated to review issues that are not properly supported by authority.
Smith’s original indictment was changed slightly from claiming “intoxicating liquor” to “intoxicating substances.” Prosecutors asked for the amendment, claiming the orignal was a clerical error, so the circuit court granted it. Smith also argued that the state only proved he had taken controlled substances not intoxicating substances.
“The amendments did not materially alter the essential facts of the offense or prejudice Smith’s defense. Accordingly, this issue is without merit,” the Appeals Court noted.
Smith’s third argument was that his counsel was ineffective, but the court found it had no authority supporting this argument as well.
The ruling Tuesday also denies Smith the right to pursue post-conviction relief appeals.
