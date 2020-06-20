Scooter Mouse donates book to home county curbside library

LIBERTY — With a pair of sidewalk libraries up and running in his native Amite County, Scooter Mouse got in on the action recently by donating a copy of his autobiography, “Scooter Mouse Finds the Library.”
Karen Lewis of Miss K’s Home Plate officially placed the book in the bright red book holder at her restaurant Thursday morning. It and other volumes are free for the borrowing.
Scooter Mouse, for the handful of people who don’t know, is the rarely seen mascot of the Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System. Miss Mattie Rials engaged his services shortly after she started as children’s librarian at the downtown McComb branch 43 years ago.
That suggests Scooter Mouse is over 43, but “a mouse never tells his age,” Miss Mattie told the Enterprise-Journal on Thursday.
When Miss Mattie started, the library system comprised only Pike and Amite counties, and she thought adding Scooter Mouse would establish a connection with Amite County, she said.
“He was born and grew up back there behind McElveen’s old home place, which is now where Campbell Lane is now,” said Miss Mattie, referring to a site on Highway 24 between Liberty and McComb.
“He grew up over back in the woods back there. He just decided that he would go into town to McComb and see if he could get him a job and maybe have him a career.”
Scooter arrived at what is now the Caboose Restaurant and looked across at what was then the McComb Library.
“He was peeping in the window and the cat like to got him,” Miss Mattie said.
The complete story, with illustrations, is told in Scooter’s autobiography, “Scooter Mouse Finds the Library,” which the friendly rodent wrote with assistance from human author Alice Rhea Mitchell and artist Sheryl K. Perry.
Scooter managed to get into the library building before the cat got him. When he saw a sweet lady — Miss Mattie — reading a story to a group of children, he made her acquaintance. She gave him a toy scooter to get around on, and they’ve been fast friends ever since.
Among Scooter’s many hobbies is writing encouraging notes to people in the community. He sometimes gets his letters backward but he signs each note with a picture of a smiling mouse face.
“Scooter Mouse Finds the Library,” published in 2019 by Magnolia Gazette Publishing Corp., is a follow-up to “Scooter Mouse and the Teddy Bears” and “Scooter Mouse and Rabbit.”
Karen Lewis and her business partner Bernell McGehee opened the free sidewalk libraries in Liberty this spring after regular libraries closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
The bright red boxes are located at Miss K’s Home Plate Restaurant, 943 E. Main St., and at 127 N. Church St. in front of Liberty Insurance Agency and Bernell McGehee CPA.
People can take and leave books for free. So can mice, apparently.
