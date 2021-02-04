Pastor hopes to uplift impoverished

Whoever oppresses the poor shows contempt for their Maker, but whoever is kind to the needy honors God. — Proverbs 14:31
Justin Kyle is a pastor who does his best work not from the pulpit but on the streets, where people he calls both spiritually and materially impoverished can use the most help.
Kyle runs The Hub McComb Urban Ministry and moved to Smithdale in 2019 with his wife and three children after his father decided to retire here.
“I have moved 23 times. I moved a lot. My dad was in the oilfield,” he told the McComb Exchange Club last week.
Kyle also had a career in the oilfield but gave it up to preach, in a move that meant he would surely earn less money but would be better for his soul.
“I worked in the oilfield, I worked in different industries. God has blessed me over the years,” he said.
Kyle works with different churches, including McComb First Baptist, which feeds homeless residents in downtown McComb on Wednesday evenings. He also works with local homeless shelter operator Sarah Conerly and St. Andrew’s Mission.
“I’ve spent a lot of time over there with those guys,” Kyle said of Conerly’s shelter. “We’re opening a women’s shelter.
Kyle said The Hub holds classes for people in need of help looking to turn their lives into a better situation. The ministry bought a credit card reader and made its own cards.
Attendance earns points, which can be redeemed for various items from a church storehouse, Kyle said.
1“We specialize in people in poverty but understanding beyond material poverty, we’re all broken,” he said.
The ministry also operates a thrift store, barbershop and laundromat.
Kyle said he helps people in recovery apply for jobs and he’s seen some people benefit from his service.
And he knows their plight.
His time working in the oilfield led Kyle’s spirituality astray.
“I grew up in the church up until I was 21,” he said, adding that his relationship with God wasn’t as secure as he thought it was. “I thought I knew Him personally and I did not.”
As a young adult, he developed a drinking problem that he couldn’t shake until he got back in church.
Kyle said he surrendered to Christ, and “That moment, I was forgiven that night of my sin.
“That night, I was not only forgiven, but I just happened to walk out of that church … and I knew I was a different person. My relationships with people started to change. Also my drinking, God removed that from me.”
Kyle said he was proud to be changed — and saved.
“This is not the guy I know who used to be passed out in an elevator in a casino going up and down,” he said.
He quit the oilfield and devoted his life to the ministry, partnering with The Hub Urban Ministries in Shreveport, La., as a blueprint for his own ministry, which operates under Radiance Church of McComb.
He said he encounters people in his work who have battled similar demons, and he hopes they can break free from those through their faith.
“Eventually, we can help people with certain aspects, but we’ve got to hand their life to them,” he said. “We want to share the stories of forgiveness through Christ and then we want to walk with you through the rest of it.
“We walk with people, not for them. And we make sure they understand that from the get-go. We want them to be independent.
“A long as they will walk the path, we will walk with them.”
