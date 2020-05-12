Area in running for tornado assistance

Pike County is a step closer to getting federal assistance for the tornado that devastated parts of McComb on April 23 as the state appears to have met the threshold to qualify for reimbursements to recover from the storm.
Individual reports from county emergency management agencies show that the state may have hit the $4.5 million damage assessment threshold that allows the state to seek a federal disaster declaration.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said Monday that the next step is for a team from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to verify counties’ damage assessments.
Mississippi Emergency Management Deputy Director Stephen McCraney said Friday that joint assessments would begin Saturday.
Coghlan said Pike County and the state are at a “great advantage” to get federal assistance now.
“We are in very good shape right now, better than last year,” he said, referring to the May 9, 2019, tornado that hit the area, causing significant damage but not enough to receive federal assistance.
The assistance is crucial for local governments. Last year’s storm cost McComb $600,000 to clean up.
City officials are expecting the cleanup to cost at least that much from the EF-2 tornado that struck last month. Pike County officials have estimated the cost to be around $300,000.
The federal aid allows local governments to receive a 75% reimbursement for response to the storm from FEMA.
Once the joint assessments are done, Gov. Tate Reeves will declare a state-wide state of emergency and ask the president to declare a federal emergency.
“It will probably take the better part of two weeks to get our end done,” Coghlan said of the state’s efforts. “Once they get them all checked, the governor will have what he needs for the next step.”
Coghlan also said while the state is performing damage assessments with FEMA, they will also have a team from MEMA checking on homeowners who are uninsured to see if they qualify for individual assistance.
Coghlan said what made the difference for the state to meet its threshold was that there were several storms that night that all got connected into one damage report.
“There were so many storms that added up to be the right number, and we got to go in the pile as well,” he said.
Pike, Amite, Claiborne, Covington, George, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence and Simpson counties are included in the disaster declaration.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley was optimistic about the possibility for state funding, noting that he anticipated both local and state threshold would be met after touring the damage of the city.
“I am not the person who is responsible for putting together those numbers. It was just an assumption of my that we would meet that $4.5 million,” Lockley said. “That is a plus for the city of McComb because we will not have to bear that expense from our funds.”
Additionally, Reeves also approved the addition of six counties to the federal disaster declaration for individual assistance during the deadly Easter Sunday tornado outbreak. Clarke, Grenada, Jasper, Lawrence, Panola and Walthall were added to the already extensive list of damaged counties.
Fifteen tornadoes damaged more than 1,400 homes and 80 businesses, and killed 12 people, including two each in Walthall and Lawrence counties.
