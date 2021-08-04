At least two people died in wrecks that occurred over the weekend in Southwest Mississippi, authorities reported Tuesday.
Pike County Coroner Wally Jones said Latregion Holmes, 20, of Walthall County, died Saturday afternoon when he apparently crashed into a tree at the intersection of Oakdale and Adams roads.
Jones said Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene.
Funeral arrangements for Holmes are incomplete at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown.
Mississippi Highway Patrol officials reported another traffic death that occurred around 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 24 in Wilkinson County following a wreck between a log truck and a pickup truck.
MHP spokesman Trooper Craig James said the wreck occurred after a 1998 Western Star semi hauling timber was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by John Penton, 66, of Woodville.
The impact caused log truck to flip and catch fire.
The truck driver, whose name hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Penton was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.
