Wreaths of honor

Throughout the history of the United States young men and women have risked everything to ensure the protection of the freedoms many take for granted.
But participants in ceremonies in Osyka and Gillsburg on Saturday, coinciding with a national recognition called Wreaths Across America, made their appreciation for the armed forces known.
Hosted by Bobby McDaniel, Osyka’s event was held at the town’s Veterans Park.
Townspeople and veterans from around the area gathered to watch the placement of memorial balsam wreaths on flagpoles representing each U.S. armed service branch.
Command Sgt. Major Christopher L. Young, who served in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iraq, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, delivered the opening remarks.
“Right now across the country at more than 1,100 memorial sites like this one, we’re gathered as one nation to remember, honor and teach,” Young said. “We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people from many walks of life.”
Young said Americans are lucky to enjoy freedom and should not forget that those freedoms come at a price. He said many citizens are called to make the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good of the country.
“The United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality,” he said. “Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember.”
Young said America is the best country at ensuring the freedom of other countries.
“America has always been the first nation to stand up for the freedom of people from around the world,” he said. “Many of you here today have answered that call and served your country well. We are here today to say thank you and we are honored to know you.”
He said the ceremony is a small way to express thanks to veterans.
“Today we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom,” Young said.
Freddie Spears sang “God Bless the USA” before Young initiated the wreath-laying ceremony. The South Pike JROTC presented arms after the laying of each wreath.
Vietnam veteran Anthony Sassone laid a wreath in recognition of the Army. Vietnam veteran Jack Speed laid a wreath in recognition of the Air Force. Army veteran Roger Pittman laid a wreath for the Navy. Vietnam veteran William Barrett Travis presented one for the Marine Corps. Eva Watts Simmons laid a wreath for the Coast Guard, Phillip O’Brien for the Merchant Marines and Dudley F. Lampton of the National Guard for servicemen and women from all branches whose last known status was either a prisoner of war or missing in action.
Each veteran service member was escorted by a current member of the armed forces toward flag poles erected in Veterans Park. The wreaths were hung from a hook. The final wreath was placed on a nearby memorial to prisoners of war.
“We encourage every volunteer here today who places a wreath on a veteran’s grave to say that veteran’s name out loud and to take a moment to thank them for their service to our country,” Young said. “It is a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive.”
Young said the placement of wreaths upon the memorial was a happy affair.
“We are not here today to decorate graves,” he said. “We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America.”
Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance senior staff attorney, Mississippi Air National Guard officer and McComb High School graduate Capt. Rachel Wilson sang America the Beautiful after Wiltz Roberts Jr. read a poem entitled “The Osyka Soldier” about the importance of leaving home to fight in foreign lands to ensure freedom.
Wilson said every American should get a lump in their throat and their voice should crack when they think about the armed services.
Bagpiper Steve Brownlee of Mandeville, La., performed “Amazing Grace” and Freddie Spears played taps before South Pike JROTC cadetsretired the colors.
At the conclusion of the ceremony Bobby McDaniel asked anyone in attendance who is a veteran to stand to receive recognition. Nearly the entire crowd stood. McDaniel thanked them for their service and invited anyone interested to purchase engraved bricks for placement in the park.
“Thank you for coming,” he said.
