Smelling smoke isn’t always a bad thing, the McComb Exchange Club learned Thursday when a representative of Smokin’ on the tracks came and gave a rundown of the event happening this weekend.
The 10th annual Smokin’ on the Tracks in downtown Summit will start at 5 p.m. today. This afternoon, barbecue contestants will arrive, food vendors will be out along with the Budweiser tent, with musical acts Ransakk playing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Castro “Mr. Sipp” Coleman playing from 8 to 10 p.m.
The festival will start back up at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with a 5K benefiting the PALS Rescue shelter. The main event is at 10 a.m. with the barbecue cookoff kicking off, along with an antique car show.
North Pike School District’s Hippies in the End Zone will perform at 10 a.m., followed by Everyday People at 11 a.m. and Alibi from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
“I love it, and I know it is going to be a lot of fun. I really love Smokin’ on the Tracks,” India Warshauer, who helps organize the event, said. “I’m real, real excited. I think it’s awesome that we have a lot of talent. We are very fortunate.”
Warshauer said there will be five or six vendors, noting Mercedes Ricks, owner of La Mariposa in Magnolia, will have her new food truck at the event, and Beth Hemeter, owner of Buddy’s in McComb, will be selling tamales.
Warshauer noted that rain is expected on both days, but she said bad weather will not cancel the event.
“We are really excited, and we are going to carry on rain or shine,” she said. “If you have never been, please come. Just put on your rain boots and suck it up. It’ll be just fine.”
Warshauer said the cookoff has about 13 contestants this year, which she said is a little lower than usual, but noted there was still time to enter at the time she was speaking to the club.
Proceeds from this year’s festival will go to PALS Rescue.
