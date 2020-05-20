Churchgoers could be back in pews by June but with significant restrictions, Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday.
“We are putting out guidelines today to help our churches return safely — eventually — to in-person church services,” he said.
Reeves said he reached out to pastors and members of congregations around the state to develop strategies to allow churches to resume services while preventing outbreaks of COVID-19.
“I am incredibly proud of our pastors. I am incredibly proud of our churchgoers,” Reeves said. “I am incredibly proud that you have been patient, that you have been smart.”
Churches are encouraged to deep clean before reopening and to consider holding seperate services for members who are at heightened risk of falling ill in order to avoid exposing them to crowds. He suggested choirs be replaced with soloists or at least have singers spaced out to ensure social distancing.
“Please be mindful of either spreading the choir out, or do only soloists,” the governor said.
He said other church choirs have experienced outbreaks. The Associated Press reported last week that health officials in Washington state called one church choir practice a “superspreader event” after a member who was ill reportedly infected 52 others.
Reeves said additional recommendations include mandating social distancing between members in the sanctuary, to limit physical interaction to immediate family members, not to pass a collection plate between worshippers and to keep closed any amenities a church might have, such as a coffee stand or otherwise.
Reeves said although he is working with church leaders to ensure safe reopenings, the state never mandated that churches close as a matter of religious liberty.
However, he and his family will continue to worship from home on Sunday morning.
“I believe in my heart that church is not a building,” Reeves said. “We can still honor our Lord while keeping our neighbors safe.”
The announcement came as health officials reported 272 new coronavirus infections and 27 deaths statewide, including one death in Amite County. Pike County saw an increase of six infections to 184 since March 11 and Lincoln County reported no new infections or deaths.
“We are continuing to see new cases in our state. We know for a fact that the threat is still here, the threat is not gone,” Reeves said. “We have more work to do but I completely am convinced that we are much better served for you to be responsible, for you to be responsible in protecting yourself and in protecting your neighbors.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said people need to be more cautious than ever before as the economy reopens.
“Coronavirus is actively circulating in our communities, and everyone is still at risk,” he said. “Most people who are spreading the virus don’t even know they have it.”
Dobbs said the virus is to be taken seriously.
“Social distancing and masks can prevent coronavirus transmission. Please, continue these social distancing measures and wear a mask in public,” he said. “Today we’re reporting 27 deaths, which is quite a high number of deaths in a single day.”
Dobbs noted 15 of the 27 deaths were among long term care facility residents.
“We continue to struggle with outbreaks in nursing homes,” he said.
State health officials have identified one case of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in a boy from central Mississippi who had previously tested positive for coronavirus. The child has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, Dobbs said.
Reeves said people need to wear a mask in public.
“Viruses, such as the flu, they are spread from person to person and this virus is clearly far more dangerous than viruses we’ve had to deal with in the past,” he said. “There’s no doubt that we strongly encourage individual Mississippians to wear a mask in public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.