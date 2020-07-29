South Pike’s school board approved a number of new hires Thursday, but members still have concerns about getting certified and highly qualified teachers into classrooms.
Board members noted that one of the new hires at Eva Gordon Upper Elementary School, Ashley Maxwell, is awaiting certification to receive a one-year, nonrenewable license,
Another hire, Johnny Culpepper, a former math teacher and coach with the district, is being hired for the fall semester at the junior high school but, as a recent retiree, is barred from continuing after that.
Junior high principal Warren Eyster said he understood the board members’ concerns and desire for stability, but “we just can’t find teachers.”
Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said the district is attempting to “grow our own teachers” by encouraging assistant teachers in the district to go to school and become certified.
Maria Felder, the district’s human resources director, said a number of assistants are doing just that, and some of the teachers previously hired under one-year licenses are in master’s degree programs to become fully certified and eligible for full five-year renewable licenses.
Board President Clara Conerly acknowledged the difficulty in finding and retaining teachers, but added, “we need to hold onto our good teachers. If it would help, I’d pay them $20 out of my own pocket.”
In addition to Maxwell and Culpepper, the board to hire Judy Seale as teacher at Eva Gordon Upper Elementary; Tabitha Wilson and Brinson Johnson as high school teachers; Tonya Scott as high school secretary; and Jacqueline Hurst in child nutrition.
The board accepted the resignations of Eva Gordon Lower Elementary School teachers Sonya McNichols and Shanonda Williams, Eva Gordon Lower assistant teacher Annternell Holmes and high school teacher Tony Richardson.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a spending plan for $987,000 in Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds under the federal CARES Act, for costs related to COVID -19.
• Agreed to hire the Armistad Law Firm of Brookhaven to work on a code of ethics with district officials.
• Adopted the alternative school handbook.
• Allowed one student from McComb and four students from North Pike to transfer into the district, where their parents are employed.
• Allowed one student to transfer to McComb and two to North Pike because their parents are employed there.
• Allowed two students to transfer to McComb and accepted two students from Amite County due to special circumstances.
