Walthall County voters approved beer and liquor sales by overwhelming margins and elected a school board member in Tuesday’s general election, while winners in Pike County school board races were coming into focus, despite the lack of absentee ballots being counted.
In two ballot measures put up for vote by petition, Walthall County voters approved beer and wine sales by a vote of 4,234 (76%) to 1,331 (24%).
A referendum to allow the sale of liquor passed by a similar margin, 4,203 (75%) to 1,366 (25%).
While some races were too close to call and would likely to be for possibly days due to changes in the way absentee ballots are processed and counted, some races were easily settled.
In the McComb school board race Angela F. Bates appeared to have defeated Julius Nash, receiving 1,049 votes (69%) to Nash’s 464 (30%).
In other Pike County school board races, Percy Martin was leading Cassandra Lewis in the District 5 South Pike school board race with 418 votes (52%) to 381 (48%), although that race could still be decided based on absentee and affidavit ballots, which would take days to count, election officials said.
Chris Richardson will remain on the North Pike School board, receiving 739 votes (69%) to Chris Williams’ 333 (31%). James H. Jackson Jr. was unopposed for his District 5 seat on the North Pike school board.
Incumbent District 4 election commissioner Trudy W. Berger lost her re-election bid against Republican Julie Etheridge, who received 1,911 votes (63%) to Berger’s 1,132 (37%) with all of the precincts in that district reporting.
Pike County had an exceptionally high 50% voter turnout, according to voting data.
Walthall County voters also elected Jerry Holmes to the District 4 school board seat. He received 728 votes (60%), while Denise Ainsworth came in second with 296 (24%) and Ella Martin had 194, according to unofficial and uncertified election results.
In state and national races, Mississippi stayed a red state and was projected early to be in the win column for President Donald Trump. Joe Biden had a lead over Trump in Pike County, however, with 7,087 votes (50%) to Trump's 6,881 (49%).
Republican incumbent 3rd District Congressman Michael Guest won re-election, defeating Democrat Dorothy Dot Benford. The race was much closer in Pike County, with Guest receiving 7,008 votes (51%) to Benford’s 6,534 (48%).
With nearly a third of precincts reporting, Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy-Hyde Smith was leading Democratic challenger Mike Espy with 56% of the vote. Espy was leading in Pike County with 7,422 votes (52%) to Hyde-Smith’s 6,498(49%). Libertarian candidate Jimmy L. Edwards received 212 votes.
Meanwhile, the referendum to change the design of the state flag is seeing a 71% approval at the polls, with a third of the vote counted. The vote to change the state flag had 75% approval in Pike County.
A provision in the state Constitution that says a statewide candidate for office must win the popular vote in addition to a majority of the state’s 121 House districts in order to claim victory seems to be on the way out, with 77% of voters approving changing the law, according to ballot results from 33% of the state’s precincts. It had 80% of the vote in Pike County.
And the legalization of medical marijuana appears to be winning favor with voters, 68% of whom voted in favor of allowing medical marijuana with 35% of precincts reporting. Initiative 65, the petition-backed proposal that medical marijuana advocates favored had 74% of the vote compared to the competing Initiative 65A, which the Legislature put on the ballot. In Pike County 76% of voters voted in favor of legalization, and 80% said they favored Initiative 65 out of the two initiatives.
