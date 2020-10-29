LIBERTY — A slate of road and bridge improvements are underway in Amite County, and one road will be used to honor a historic figure.
County supervisors unanimously approved placing a sign on Jerusalem Road west of Liberty to honor Lizzie Martin Simmons, who was the first Black nurse in Amite County and who served there for 75 years starting in the late 1800s.
Simmons grew up near Jerusalem Road on the Causey Springs plantation, born to parents who were formerly slaves there. She is buried at Cotton Cemetery off Jerusalem Road.
Simmons’ great-granddaughter, Sylanda McKinnor of Fishers, Ind., worked with Amite County Supervisor Guy McNabb to find a way to honor Simmons’ dedication to Amite, and she will handle the sign’s cost.
McKinnor said Wednesday she had ordered the sign and expected to see it installed in the next couple weeks.
Jerusalem Road will not be renamed; the honorary road sign will be placed atop the official road sign.
After a report from county engineer David Cothern, supervisors removed Kahnville Road in Gloster from its State Aid inventory during Monday’s board meeting, meaning they can now use Local System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program funds on a nearly $1 million project there.
LSBP funds have previously been restricted on Kahnville since the funds can only be used on non-State Aid routes. Cothern told supervisors the state approved Kahnville as eligible to be removed from state aid. Cothern said the road needs to be resurfaced, striped and have a guardrail added. LSBP funds will be used to add the guardrail, likely through a subcontractor, while the county will pay for the surfacing and striping.
Meanwhile, Smylie Road, which connects to Kahnville, will be added to the State Aid roster. The change will revert and Kahnville will return to state aid once the project is done.
Cothern also got the go-ahead to draw up plans for ways to keep water from Little River off county roads when the Amite River rises.
“No doubt a lot of that water in Little River is coming out of the Amite River,” Cothern said.
Board President Jackie Whittington voted against programming the project before getting project approval from the state, but the other supervisors passed Supervisor Tony Patterson’s motion to start planning.
Cothern said the county may also be able to get Emergency Road and Bridge Repair funds for the work.
Road crews are putting in a slope at Powell Road and a berm at Newman Road. Work on Turner Road has stalled until a culvert is installed, the contractor told Cothern.
Whittington said he knows of three roads that sometimes flood due to private property ditches that have been filled in.
Jones said that property owners should call 811 or contact the board before changing ditch or stream routes.
