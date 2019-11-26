McComb selectmen last week heard a request to adopt new covenants on property use in Gateway Industrial Park.
Jill Busby and Wes Nunnery from the Pike County Economic Development District asked for the changes, which are also being presented to county supervisors for approval.
Busby said the request was being made so that the same standards would apply across the entire industrial park property. Only part of the land lies within the city; the rest is in county jurisdiction.
“We just want things to be consistent when somebody comes to look at property here,” Busby said.
She said the EDD and county board attorney Wayne Dowdy had used the most restrictive standards from either the city or the county to draw up the new covenants.
City board members seemed amenable to the changes. No objections were voiced during the work session.
In other business, the board:
• Heard a request to extend the city’s solid waste collection contract with Waste Management at the current price for another year.
• Noted quotes for pest control.
• Set a hearing on demolition of condemned properties at 5 p.m. Jan. 14.
• Noted invoices of $35 and $9,358.23 from the Phelps Dunbar law firm for work related to a lawsuit by Lakeisha Wallace and Code Red Dynasty Divaz against the city. City officials sought to revoke the dance studio’s license because of noise and violence complaints at the studio’s property on Summit Street.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said he heard the lawsuit might have been dropped, and City Administrator Dirkland Smith said he thought the business is now closed.
• Heard a complaint from Edna Felder about a neighbor’s property.
