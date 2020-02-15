A group of gun rights enthusiasts will ask Pike County supervisors Thursday to join a long list of counties nationwide that have declared themselves to be Second Amendment Sanctuaries.
Bob Erwin and Don Lindley, both of McComb, will present the request to the board at the 8 a.m. meeting in Magnolia.
“This is going to make it where we don’t have the worry that the government can come in and not let us have our guns,” said Lindley, a retired sheriff’s investigator.
“It gives law enforcement protection that they’re not going to enforce unconstitutional laws,” Erwin said.
So far nine counties in Mississippi have signed on, and groups are planning to take the proposal to boards in 13 others, Erwin said.
“It actually came out of Virginia — 90-something counties are now Second Amendment Counties,” Lindley said. “What is that going to mean? We’ll see.”
Proposed legislation under consideration in Virginia would ban assault weapons and magazines that hold more than 12 rounds.
The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The Second Amendment Sanctuary idea stemmed from “Sanctuary Cities” that declare themselves immune to federal immigration laws, Erwin said.
Lindley also compared it to states that legalize marijuana in defiance of federal law.
Erwin said he’s long been involved in promoting Second Amendment rights, helping put on two rallies in Jackson.
Violations of those rights might include banning various types of weapons, restricting magazine capacity and implementing “red flag laws,” which allow someone to petition a court to take another person’s guns if that person is believed to present a danger to themselves or others.
Lindley fears such laws could even endanger basic hunting rights.
“I was raised hunting and fishing outdoors,” Lindley said. “I’m seeing across the country where they’re not even making exceptions to the hunting-fishing standards.”
He has an 8-year-old grandson he’s been taking hunting for two years and wants to see that tradition continue.
“It’s not really a Democrat or Republican thing,” Lindley said. “I have a lot of friends that hunt, and they’d hate to have that taken away.
“That’s what is happening across the country. They’re infringing on a person’s right to possess a gun, and that is exactly what the Constitution bans.”
Erwin said possessing weapons for self-defense is a basic American right.
“If it ever came down to having to protect ourselves from our own government or a foreign government, we would need firepower,” he said.
The prospect that the Mississippi state government would pass gun control legislation might seem remote, but “look at Virginia. Virginia was a red state, a Republican state,” Erwin said. “It’s important to have this on a local level because you never know what’ll happen with the state.”
However, Erwin noted there’s a bill before the Legislature, House Bill 753, which would authorize Mississippi to join with other states in becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Local Second Amendment proponents have created a Facebook page, Pike County 2A Sanctuary. Erwin hopes to have a good turnout at Thursday’s board meeting.
He said proponents have no intention of carrying guns into the board room.
