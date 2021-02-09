One-stop shot

Pike County and its neighbors will have another COVID-19 vaccination option in McComb at Wal-Mart’s pharmacy, which will begin scheduling appointments Wednesday.
State health officials announced on Monday that 31 Wal-Mart stores statewide will become COVID-19 vaccination sites this week.
The full list of store locations had not yet been published by the health department Monday afternoon, but McComb Wal-Mart’s pharmacy manager Lance Newlon said his pharmacy will be among them.
Appointments must be scheduled exclusively online at walmart.com/covidvaccine or through the Wal-Mart app. Wal-Mart appointments in Mississippi will begin opening on the website Tuesday.
McComb’s Wal-Mart pharmacy will begin scheduling its appointments Wednesday and likely start giving shots as early as Friday, Newlon said.
“Everything is done through the store website and app. There are no walk-ups,” Newlon said.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said each Wal-Mart location can expect to get 200 doses per week, separate from the state’s weekly 45,000-dose allotment.
Wal-Mart pharmacy’s list of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines will be the same as the state-run drive-thru locations: those 65 years or older, healthcare employees and those with medical conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.
Byers said Monday that 1.4 million Mississippians currently qualify for the vaccine.
“We have a pretty broad vaccination criteria, in some cases, much broader than surrounding areas,” he said.
He and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs discussed concerns about 6,777 out-of-staters getting vaccinated in Mississippi.
“We have administered a total of 334,000 doses compared to those 6,777 individuals, many of those more than likely who work in Mississippi as well,” a status which qualifies them to be vaccinated in Mississippi, Byers said.
“The magnitude of the problem is not really severe,” Dobbs said. “We don’t want barriers right now. We’re fighting barriers; we don’t want to create barriers. You’re supposed to be a resident or work here. There’s a step in the process where we have to believe in people’s ethical behavior.”
Health department spokesperson Liz Sharlot said state-run vaccination sites do not require identification checks.
An elderly person who needs the vaccine and schedules an appointment may not have a driver’s license, making it more difficult to require their identification and blocking their access to the shot, Dobbs said.
As of Monday, 271,310 Mississippians had been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, and 62,690 had been given the second dose for a total of 334,000 doses.
There have been 2,391 shots administered to Pike County residents, 686 in Amite County, 734 in Franklin, 1,597 in Law-rence, 3,267 in Lincoln, 962 in Walthall and 618 in Wilkinson County.
The State Health Department reported 635 new COVID-19 cases statewide Monday and one new COVID-19-related death on Monday, the lowest numbers so far this year.
Saturday and Sunday combined saw 1,936 new cases and 47 deaths.
Over those three days, Amite and Lincoln counties reported one death each.
Byers warned against slacking on virus precautions just because of decreasing numbers.
“This is a pattern we’ve been in before, where there were big surges and people buckled down, and we saw numbers decline, only for people to stop doing those measures,” Byers said. “We’ve learned this lesson already. We don’t need to do it again.”
“We know what we need to do right now. We need to prevent transmission and get vaccinated,” Dobbs said.
