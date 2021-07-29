A McComb man accused of shooting his fiancée last week now faces attempted murder charges, according to police records.
Anthony Bonds, 30, of McComb, was originally arrested and charged with domestic aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
He’s accused of shooting his fiancée, who police have not identified, four times in the abdomen following an argument.
The victim went to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she was in critical condition earlier this week.
There has been no update on her condition from police since Monday.
In another case, the Pike County Sheriff's Office’s narcotics division made two recent arrests.
Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said Lavar Neshone Martin of Osyka was charged Saturday with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, trafficking controlled substances and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Bellipanni said narcotics agents got a tip about drugs being delivered in Osyka. They watched the home, observed the package's delivery and executed a search warrant on the package and Martin's residence.
Officers seized more than 2 pounds of marijuana and a Smith & Wesson .45-caliber pistol. Martin was also on probation in Louisiana for a prior drug charge.
The sheriff’s office also charged Marshall Lee Holmes, 48, of Jackson, on Tuesday with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Bellipanni said officers responded to a disturbance at 1010 Helen Drive, where Holmes’ vehicle was in the process of being repossessed.
Bellipanni said Holmes was acting irrationally and appeared to have been under the influence of narcotics. He said deputies allegedly saw him climbing out of a window of his house and they could see drugs in plain view from the window.
Agents searched the house and car and charged Holmes with possession of methamphetamine.
In another case McComb police arrested Devin Roberts, 25, of Jayess, who was charged by McComb police Thursday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Information on that case wasn’t available from McComb police on Wednesday.
