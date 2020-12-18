A McComb resident told city officials Tuesday that he wants to paint murals on the downtown parking garage, and business owners are hoping to rent the top portion of the garage for valet parking.
“We are trying to bring life back into downtown McComb, and this is the opportunity to be a part of that,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said.
Kevin Brown said he wants to paint murals on most of the parking garage.
“The concept is to make it paint-by-number in parts of it so each part of the community can participate,” he said. “Pretty much canvassing the whole thing. It is kind of dressing for success because we are pushing for this arts and entertainment district, and this can be a motivating factor to continue.”
Lockley said he was all for the murals, noting that downtown is part of the now classified arts and entertainment district and he believes this would be a good way to expand and emphasize that distinction.
The only selectmen in attendance were Ronnie Brock and Shawn Williams, and both supported the idea. Lockley said the matter will need a vote at next week’s board meeting.
Williams mentioned a previous matter the board took up about co-owners of the soon-to-opened 207 Bistro and Blue in downtown wanting to rent the top floor of the parking garage to accommodate valet parking.
“We don’t usually let anyone park on the upper levels, but it is available,” Lockley said. “I just think it is a win-win for the city.”
Lockley noted that the board previously had questioned of the integrity of the top floor. He spoke with Neel-Schaffer, the city’s engineering firm, and found an email from the firm that states the top floor is safe for parking cars, but groups of people should not congregate there.
“We need to always make sure ... it is for parking only, it isn’t for large groups of people,” he said. “That is a big difference there.”
The board instructed board attorney Angela Cockerham to draft a lease with owners Don Robinson and Anthony Harris. The owners said they would be willing to pay rent on the building for use on the weekends, but Brock said he did not think the board should make them pay for the public parking.
“It is kind of rough on small businesses, getting off of the ground, and it is going to be great if any small business can last a year. ... Any monies that the city can get is good, but I don’t feel that it is fair. It is city property,” Brock said. “We need to do as we've done over the years helping other organizations and businesses.
“The more we’re taking from them, the tougher it is going to be for them to survive and give back to their employees.”
Brock also floated the idea of giving the business tax relief if they choose to pay for the upper level on the weekends. Lockley said the bistro would be able to take advantage of not only the five-year accelerated depreciation incentive of the arts and entertainment district but also the 10-year tax abatement from the previously established depot district, meaning the business would have a multitude of ways to reduce property taxes.
Williams said he believes there needed to be something to show the bistro owners have claim to the garage because it is public parking and others may want to use it. Brock noted the parking garage is rarely full.
Lockley said the board would need to have something spread across its minutes and in paperwork to secure the spots for the business, adding that in case the current administration is not in office the owners would still have legal standing.
“We have to have something in writing on this because we may not be in the next administration, and they need something in writing that says that it is legit,” he said.
After some discussion, the board agreed to bring it to a vote in the regular board meeting after Cockerham drafted a lease.
“I think this is a great idea because coming into a small business like that in a small area and not wanting to be selfish and take up your neighbor’s parking spaces, I think that is great,” Williams said.
