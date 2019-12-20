Though McComb is in a major budget crunch, auditor Tommy Lindley and City Administrator Dirkland Smith recommended selectmen consider hiring a temporary bookkeeper to clean up financial records.
Smith told selectmen Tuesday night that Lindley said the city needs to undertake some tasks like account reconciliation before he can continue preparing a financial statement and conducting the city’s fiscal year 2018 audit.
Smith said Lindley could do the work but would charge $210 per hour, while a junior member of his firm Haddox Reid Eugene Betts would cost $100 per hour.
Lindley suggested the city look to someone else to perform the tasks, and Smith said he found a candidate who graduated from South Pike High School and now lives in Houston, Texas, to perform the work for $30 per hour.
Lindley spoke with the candidate and agreed with the choice, Smith said, and drew up a contract with the candidate for review by board attorney Angela Cockerham, who had not responded to Smith before the work session.
Cockerham did not attend Tuesday’s work session.
“Will this position replace the comptroller?” Selectman Devante Johnson asked.
Smith said the job would be temporary, with an estimated duration of about six weeks.
“I called the local CPA firms, and they were too busy,” Smith said.
“I like the price, but it scares me a little, too,” Selectman Ronnie Brock said.
Selectman Ted Tullos was inclined to support the recommendation.
“I think we should trust Tommy,” he said. “He’s bailed us out so far.”
The board will take up the recommendation at its next meeting 10 a.m. Monday.
In another financial matter, McComb resident Rosalind Ratliff addressed the board about the city’s financial situation.
“You keep looking at cutting things. You’re not looking at where you can increase other funds” coming in, Ratliff said.
Ratliff suggested that the city advertise an amnesty day for people with unpaid court fines so they could pay their outstanding balances without a penalty or set up a payment plan for their fines.
Those who do not take advantage of the amnesty could then have their names turned over to the Mississippi Municipal League so that any state tax refunds could be taken for partial or total repayment of fines.
“She’s right. We need to collect more money, and we should give these people an opportunity to pay their fines before we garnish their tax refunds,” said Selectman Donovan Hill, who expressed opposition to the tax refund method at a previous board meeting.
Johnson said City Judge Brandon Frazier had told him that most people with unpaid fines were unemployed and had no way to pay.
“Can they prove that?” Hill asked. “Is there any way to check?”
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said a court defendant’s Social Security number can be checked through state or federal organizations for Social Security or tax withholding, which would indicate employment.
But, “if they’re not working, there’s no state taxes and nothing to get,” Lockley said.
Brock suggested having a conversation with Frazier about having an amnesty day for court fees.
Lockley noted that court fines are not the only funds owed to the city. There are also delinquent water and sewer payments on the books in the utility department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.