GLOSTER — Aldermen shot down a proposal to extend hours for the sale of beer on Sundays, saying the current ordinance is good enough.
At Tuesday’s town board meeting, Mayor Jerry Norwood said he got a call from a businessman asking about the town alcohol ordinance and claiming two businesses are selling beer when they open at 7 a.m. Sundays.
The ordinance prohibits Sunday beer sales before noon.
Norwood suggested amending the ordinance to extend the hours.
“I don’t see any reason not to let them start selling beer at 7 o’clock,” he said.
Alderman Tommie Lee disagreed and suggested giving a copy of the ordinance to the stores in question.
“I think it needs to stay like it is,” Lee said. “After church service is over, they can go buy it then.”
“So you’re worried about what the deacons at the church say,” Norwood quipped. “If they (customers) want to buy beer, they can go to Centreville or Woodville and buy beer. This is not going to stop them from buying beer.”
Lee remained adamant, as did other aldermen, and Norwood said, “So they can go to church and then get drunk.”
Aldermen present were Lee, Michael McClain and Patricia Monroe. Alderwomen Inez Bell and Betty Green were absent. The board didn’t have a quorum at 5:30 p.m. with only two aldermen present, but Norwood waited till a third arrived at 5:37 and opened the meeting.
Audit report
Greg King of Haddox Reid CPAs & Advisors presented the 2020 audit, noting that the town’s usual CPA, Tommy Lindley, has been out for 10 weeks on medical leave and soliciting the board’s prayers in his behalf.
King said the town’s finances were in good shape.
“We did test for state laws and regulations and we found no discrepancies in our audit,” King said, “We basically found no irregularities. Any adjustments we found that needed to be made were made.”
Among findings was that the board sometimes went over-budget in its spending. King said aldermen should amend the budget when they do that.
New policeman hired
In other business, the board:
• Hired Carlos Lee as full-time police officer and accepted the resignation of Marcus Brooks. Chief Boss said the town now has three full-time and two part-time officers.
• Authorized mayoral candidate Janice Weatherspoon to use the town pavilion for a meet-and-greet May 22.
• Accepted a $2,500 quote from Clarence Harris to cut and grind two trees, one on East Railroad Avenue and one on Kahnville Road.
• Granted a zoning variance for Michelle Singleton to open a daycare center in Southside Apartments on Pine Street.
• Agreed to apply for a 2021 Community Development Block Grant.
• Agreed to buy a security camera for the water plant after an apparent attempted break-in. Town Clerk Monzella Tickles said such cameras cost around $2,400.
• Approved travel for police dispatchers Mary Collins and Dewayne Collins to two-day dispatcher training at Pearl this month; town superintendent Gary Sterling to three-day wastewater school at Biloxi in June; Police Chief Terry Boss to a four-day chiefs’ annual conference at Biloxi in June; and the board to the Mississippi Municipal League three-day annual conference at Biloxi in July.
• Approved a request to install two street lights on Highway 24 across from the Mexican food stand.
• At the request of Alderwoman Monroe, agreed to replace speed bumps at the crossing on West Railroad Avenue.
• Voted to send a letter to Lanice Tobias asking him to clean up his property at 594 Kahnville Road.
• Accepted a $2,412 quote from Quality Doors to replace the door to the fire department.
• Agreed to buy a basketball goal for Latoya Woodard after a town dump truck hit hers.
