Gloster police arrested a man accused of slicing his girlfriend’s face with a sharp object on June 4, Police Chief Terry Boss said.
Police arrested Ulyses James Caleote, 48, of 1534 Ramsey Road, on a domestic violence charge after he apparently cut his girlfriend’s face with a blade at the Pine Hills Apartments.
Caleote was previously arrested on May 11 on misdemeanor domestic violence charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face at the same location, for which he was sentenced to two weeks in the Amite County jail.
He is being held in the jail on $10,000 bond, Boss said.
The same day, police arrested a man wanted by the Amite County Sheriff’s Department on weapons charges June 4.
Donald Lee Jackson III, 22, of 1216 Holly St., Gloster, was found with a .40-caliber handgun in his possession that police determined to be stolen out of the New Orleans area.
Jackson is being held on $5,000 bond at the Amite County jail and has active warrants out from the West Feliciana Parish, La., sheriff’s department, Boss said.
