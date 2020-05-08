GLOSTER — Aldermen Tuesday approved a new cemetery sign and employees uniforms.
Aldermen voted to pay Carquest of Gloster $2,090 to replace the sign at Roseland Cemetery, which was knocked down when a driver lost consciousness a few weeks ago.
The board agreed to pay Cintas Workwear $77 a week to provide uniforms for six full-time utility department workers.
Aldermen also thanked Tony Porter Coleman and Henry Clark of the Gloster Arts Project for painting flower pots and providing flowers to go on Main Street.
