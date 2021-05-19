Magnolia’s city board unanimously agreed Monday to end its mask mandate, citing new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
In a special called meeting Monday after failing to make a quorum Thursday night, the board took up two issues Monday — a loan for a water system project and the mask mandate.
Mayor Pro Tem Becky Magee called the Thursday meeting at 4 p.m., but the only board members to make it were Aldermen Clarence Burton Jr. and Antonio Martin, who came in late himself. All members were present for Monday’s meeting.
Before the vote, Alderman Joe Cornacchione asked if the board could also vote to resume business with Handy Hardware, a local store the board butted heads with over the mask mandate, including fining the store multiple times for violations.
Magee noted the board could not add or take away from the agenda of a special called meeting, but Cornacchione disagreed. Board attorney Charles Miller said Magee was correct.
“You can’t add to the agenda or the item itself. It is what it is,” Miller said.
Cornacchoine said he had unsuccessfully tried to have the matter placed on the agenda.
Board starts loan process for sewage upgrades
In other news, the board authorized Magee to execute documents for a water pollution control revolving fund loan through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality as part of the city’s water system upgrade.
The city is trying to borrow $2.5 million from the program.
The board heard from WGK engineer Tramone Smith about the project, who told them the city had already missed the first deadline to apply for the loan and needed to quickly move on the process.
“In your particular case, you can’t wait,” he told the board. “Normally, you could sit back and wait until the loan comes in but in your particular case you have to have plans sent in by December 2021 so you have to start designing before you get the loan back.”
Smith gave a rundown of the project. If approved, the city could get up to 75% or up to $2 million forgiven.
The project would involve fixing overflow issues at the sewage lagoon, improve filtration systems, fix major leaks and generally improve the quality of the city’s lagoon.
Smith also suggested city officials apply for another grant program through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that could also cover a large chunk of the project’s cost.
“I’m looking to minimize how much you borrow, but there is a downside,” Smith said.
The downside Smith mentioned is that the city would have to perform thework and get reimbursed by the Corps later. Smith said he helped a city with a similar loan that took three years to settle.
“When it came, at this point the city had more things wrong, but if the water treatment plan was at 100%, they would’ve lost the money,” he said. “That is the risk.”
Cornacchoine asked what would happen if the federal government tightened restrictions on water treatment following the new administration, and Smith said with these current planned repairs, Magnolia would be in a better position than most if that happened. He also said if that were the case the new guidelines would not come quickly.
Smith also noted the city would have to hold another public hearing on the project after the loan application was process. The board unanimously voted in favor of moving forward.
