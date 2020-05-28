A raid in a purported drug den just south of the state line netted four arrests in Tangipahoa Parish, La., this week and Pike County lawmen arrested a wanted man Tuesday on drug and domestic violence charges.
Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents arrested four Louisiana men just south of the state line on Schenk Road in a wooded area known to drug dealers as the “Mack Hole.”
“This area is also troublesome for the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, as numerous cases and arrests are made just north of the Mississippi-Louisiana state line,” Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said in a news release.
Edwards said heroin is commonly sold throughout communities on either side of the state line and that much of it originates from dealers operating in the “Mack Hole.”
The investigation took three months to complete and culminated in the arrests of Keon “Blue” Mack, 34, Hosea Walker, 47, Claude Varnado, 61, and Ladd Mack, 26, all of Kentwood, La., on various drug charges, Edwards said.
Agents executed a search warrant at the Shenk Road residence of Keon Mack and allegedly found about 3 ounces of heroin, 36 ounces of high-grade marijuana, a 9mm handgun and $12,000 in cash hidden inside an old vehicle on the property.
“The monetary denomination of the currency is consistent with street-level narcotics sales,” Edwards said.
Edwards said agents also recovered some stolen property at the residence in addition to drug paraphernalia, packaging material and digital scales that are commonly used in the sale of narcotics.
Keon Mack is charged with three counts possession with intent to distribute a Schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, distribution of a Schedule 1 drug for heroin sales, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Walker was charged with one count possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance for heroin. Varnado was charged with one count possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance for crack cocaine and Ladd Mack was charged with one count possession of a controlled substance for marijuana and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.
In other news, Pike County lawmen arrested a McComb man wanted for domestic violence charges after tracking him to a local motel.
Jesse Williams, 21, was booked into the county jail on domestic violence charges, as well as possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana and one count sale of a counterfeit substance.
Deputies received a tip Tuesday that Williams was staying at the Executive Inn on Commerce Street, where they arrested him without incident.
Hammond, La., police were previously searching for Williams due to involvement in an alleged shooting during a narcotics sale at the Hammond West Shopping Center parking lot in July 2019.
