A program Thursday night at Southwest Mississippi Community College will pay tribute to the late Summit Police Chief James Isaac.
The 7 p.m. program in the Horace Holmes Student Union will honor the life and legacy of the former chief, who died Nov. 14 after a battle with cancer.
Pat Butler and the International Conference of Police Chaplains are sponsoring the event. Special guest for the evening will be Colendula Green, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department. The ICPC will present plaques to the Summit Police Department and to Isaac’s family.
Isaac turned to police work after a career in the U.S. Army and Reserves. The Amite County native served as an undercover police officer in Meridian before returning to Southwest Mississippi to join the Summit Police Department in 1997. He took over as chief in 2015. For details, call 601-249-6075.
