A Summit councilwoman and her attorney have objected to a June 10 story in the Enterprise-Journal about the results of last week's town elections.
The article attributed Pauline Monley's sixth-place finish to a video posted on the internet of an argument outside Walmart.
In a letter to the newspaper, Monley's attorney Dennis Sweet wrote, "Your statements alleging Monley's support sank due to an alleged video and that said video eroded a lot of good will, is without evidence, basis nor proof of your claim."
“The Enterprise-Journal acknowledges that other factors could have contributed to Pauline Monley's defeat in the Summit election. Therefore, the Enterprise-Journal retracts the statement with apologies,” editor Jack Ryan said.
