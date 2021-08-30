Much of Southwest Mississippi remains without power this afternoon in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Ida, now reduced to a tropical storm, was still at hurricane strength as it passed through the area, breaking limbs and trees and bringing down power lines and utility poles.
About 54,000 area residents are reported without power by the poweroutages.us website.
More than 28,000 electric power cooperative customers are in that number, with 13,793 reported out by Magnolia Electric Power in Summit and 14,775 reported out by Southwest Mississippi EPA.
Entergy has more than 40,000 outages reported, with about 26,000 of those in Southwest Mississippi and neighboring areas of Louisiana.
Kentwood, La., and it's surrounding areas have almost 10,000 outages, and McComb, Summit and surrounding areas have more than 8,000 outages.
Lesser but still significant outages are reported in Brookhaven and Lincoln County, with 3,068; Liberty and Gloster, 2,619; Meadville and Bude, 872; Monticello, 429; Tylertown, 383; and Woodville, 108.
The extent of damage and repair estimates are still being assessed, but Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said some power customers could be without service for several days to several weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.