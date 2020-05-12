With Mississippi starting to loosen its COVID-19 pandemic precautions, South Pike officials on Thursday proposed socially distanced, in-person graduation ceremonies.
Superintendent Donna Scott told board members that high school principal Camita Dillon is looking at holding two ceremonies of about 60 students each for the graduating class of about 120.
For each ceremony, the participating graduates would be spaced apart on the floor of the coliseum, while family and other supporters would be spaced out in the regular seating area.
Scott said the district is calculating how many tickets can be safely provided to each student.
She said she expects each ceremony to last 30 to 45 minutes, and after the first ceremony, “everybody will exit, and we will clean everything,” Scott said.
She said the second ceremony would be held two to three hours later, to allow for as full a cleaning as possible. School officials would discourage people from trying to stay in the coliseum through both ceremonies.
A firm date has not been set. Scott said Dillon has looked tentatively at July 25, but the ceremonies could be held earlier in July, or even in June, if the state’s restrictions on gatherings have been relaxed enough by then.
While South Pike is proceeding on the assumption such an indoor ceremony will be allowed, North Pike on the same day elected to go with a drive-thru ceremony, saying the restriction on outdoor gatherings — which now stands at no more than 20 people — would likely keep the district from having a ceremony, even without spectators, on the middle school football field.
McComb has already held a virtual graduation over two days.
Looking further ahead, Scott said district administrators are still looking to start school on time in the fall, with teachers reporting for in-service on Aug. 3 and students starting on Aug. 6.
The Mississippi Department of Education “is leaving it up to the districts on when to start,” Scott said. “If we need to change, we’ll bring that to the board later.”
She said there are no changes in athletic practice and game dates for the district so far, either.
Board member Dr. Luke Lampton said it’s good for the district to have a plan, but be flexible.
“We’ll have a better idea of how things are going in June or July,” Lampton said. “We’re just too far out to know.”
He said school might return to session with the district still needing to try to enforce social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.