An Alabama cotton producer plans to bring 40 jobs to its new sewing operation in Tylertown, the Mississippi Development Authority said.
Red Land Cotton, which makes high-end linens, is expanding to Tylertown in response to increased demand for its products, which are made from U.S.-grown cotton.
The project is the result of a $375,000 corporate investment, MDA spokesperson Tammy Craft said.
Red Land Cotton has filled 20 positions at in Tylertown and plans to fill the remaining 20 within three years.
“We are honored to grow our manufacturing footprint in the state of Mississippi and in Walthall County in particular,” Red Land Cotton owner Mark Yeager said. “We have found the talent and resources to be plentiful and the local officials to be extremely helpful in getting us up and running. We hope to continue to grow our operation there for years to come.”
Tylertown Mayor Ed Hughes was equally enthused about the new development.
“We’re excited to have Red Land Cotton in Tylertown and greatly appreciate the state of Mississippi making their expansion here possible,” he said.
Red Land Cotton began growing cotton in Moulton, Ala., nearly 40 years ago. In 1994, the company built its own gin and today manufactures top-quality linens, including sheets, blankets and towels.
The Tylertown operation is located in the 37,000-square foot facility formerly occupied by Auburn Manufacturing. The city is leasing the facility to Red Land Cotton.
The company was in the process of constructing a 25,000-square foot facility in Moulton to house its new sewing operations. That facility will now be used as a warehousing and distribution hub.
“The state of Mississippi is proud to welcome Red Land Cotton as our newest business partner,” Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement. “Walthall County and the city of Tylertown are booming with economic potential, from the area’s talented workforce to its existing facilities and infrastructure, all of which Red Land Cotton recognized and quickly took advantage.
“Tylertown is where Mississippi’s First Lady, my wife Elee, is from, and we are excited to watch Red Land Cotton thrive and bring new opportunities to the area’s residents for many years to come.”
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. Entergy also is providing assistance for the project.
“MDA strongly supports our state’s manufacturers, and we are glad to add Red Land Cotton to our robust portfolio of manufacturers and agribusiness companies doing business in our great state,” MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville said. “The company’s leadership found the ingredients for success in Walthall County, and as a result, an existing facility is being put online once again, and 40 new jobs are being created for the area's skilled workforce.”
