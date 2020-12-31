New chick in town stops traffic

The opening of Huey Magoo’s is bringing a lot of extra traffic to Anna Drive, with cars backed up more than 10 deep on the road and the restaurant’s owners outside directing traffic.
Kristi Orr, the daughter of Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders owner Buddy Powell, said she was touched by the support of the community.
“We are just overwhelmed with support. It is insane,” she said.
This support comes with some issues.
Orr noted that every day since the opening on Monday, she and her father, mother, husband and brother have gone outside to direct traffic in shifts from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
She said her father was looking to hire off-duty sheriff’s deputies to help out.
“We obviously don’t want to be a nuisance. It is a good problem to have, but we also want to do what’s best for our community,” Orr said.
To let some stress off of the public street, the restaurant has taken to wrapping the line of cars around the building before allowing customers into the drive thru. Orr also noted that the corporate branch of Huey Magoo’s gave the restaurant tablets for employees to take orders from car to car to speed up the process.
She attributed the success to people wanting to be a part of a new thing and the push to shop local.
“I think it has a lot to do with the whole ‘shop local’ thing that is going on. We’ve been in the community for over 30 years (with Golden Corral), and the people showed up for us,” she said.
She also said the fact that this is the first Huey Magoo’s in Mississippi has drawn a crowd of curious customers, looking to see what the restaurant has to offer.
“People want to be a part of the new thing. ... It is like being the new girl in school,” Orr said.
Orr said she was proud of the staff for handling the unexpected volume of customers in stride and being so helpful and flexible. Another thing Orr pointed out is that customers can skip the drive-thru and dine in or take out if they do not wish to wait in line.
Despite the line crowding up the road, neighbor and owner of FitLife sportsplex Jerry Ivey said he was overjoyed by the Powell family’s success.
“I’m just tickled to death to see their success. The whole community ought to be. Buddy Powell is one of the bright stars in the community, and the traffic doesn’t bother me one bit,” he said. “In a week or two, it will start settling down.”
With the traffic at Huey Magoo’s, some may be worried about a second jam on Anna Drive from the soon-to-open Zaxby’s restaurant.
Manager Mike Swilley said the competing chicken tender restaurant will not open until mid-January. The restaurant held interviews for job applicants earlier this week.
