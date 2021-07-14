TYLERTOWN — Sheriff Kyle Breland told Walthall County supervisors that he is developing policies and procedures to deal with requests for deputies to serve as private security.
Breland told the board July 6 that state law had been changed to allow county deputies to be contracted as private security while wearing their uniforms and firearms and driving department vehicles.
Such arrangements have to be approved by the sheriff, and Breland said he would do so on a case-by-case basis.
“I’m going to prohibit it if (the hiring business) won’t indemnify and hold harmless the department,” Breland said.
He proposed requiring any establishment that any seeks to hire deputies as security be required to purchase $500,000 in liability insurance for the time, which is the minimum amount under the law, but supervisors suggested a $1 million policy, which is what is required by the county’s insurance company.
Breland said he has had no requests to hire deputies as security yet, and he would only approve such jobs that are located in Walthall County,
In other business, the board:
• Approved catching up the county’s contribution to the Children’s Advocacy Center. Assistant District Attorney Tim Jones told supervisors that the organization gets $4,000 from the county each year, but had only received $1,500 for last year. The board agreed to pay the remaining $2,500.
• Recognized Abby Kennedy for 25 years of service in the tax assessor’s office.
• Approved having the fire extinguishers and sprinkler system at the former National Guard armory checked to ensure they are in working order.
• Heard a request for $2 per hour raises for justice court employees. Supervisors asked court clerk LaShunda Magee to include the raises in her budget request for next fiscal year, which starts in October.
• Approve additions to the county inventory.
