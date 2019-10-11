BROOKHAVEN — In its heyday, Brookhaven Music Center occupied a spacious store in a shopping center on Highway 51, offering a wide inventory of electric and acoustic guitars, drums, keyboards, amplifiers, even banjos and fiddles.
Then came the Internet, enabling people to buy all kinds of instruments and accessories online. The store moved to a tighter space downtown, with a smaller inventory, and depended more on music lessons than sales.
Then came the decision to close. Employees contacted a music store in Hammond, La., only to find out it, too, was closing.
“It’s getting harder and harder to keep something like that open,” said former employee Tony Norton. “It’s sad because we all love that stuff. Anybody who loves music loves to go to a music store.”
Owner Tyler Bridge gave Norton and fellow employee Greg Smith a heads-up, and they searched for a way to keep the business alive in some form or other.
Pat Lowery, who owns a suite of offices just up the street, got wind of their intentions and offered them that space.
Bridge went on to open Brookhaven Music Studios at 203 S. Railroad Ave.
Norton and Smith opened Downtown Music Academy at 121 S. Railroad Ave. It rents instruments to band students, provides instrument repairs, sells musical accessories and gives lessons in a host of musical instruments.
“We’re not a store. We’re primarily a school. We have 130 kids,” Norton said. “We do have a few adults.”
The academy is easy to find, as a colorful piano stands out front on the sidewalk. Blake and Carrene Scafidel donated it, and Don Jacobs painted it with a depiction of rock star Elton John and his hit “Rocket Man.”
Inside, the walls are decorated with music-themed art by Derek Covington Smith of The Little Yellow Building art gallery in Brookhaven.
During the day, Norton mans the front desk and tinkers in an adjoining room.
“I do instrument repair,” he said. “If it’s got strings on it, I can fix it, pretty much.”
He also sells strings, capos, straps and other accessories, plus a few instruments.
The business rents band instruments and currently has some 200 rented out to students, many in Pike County schools.
“We’re a middle man for Veritas Instrument Rental of Florida,” Norton said.
The academy offers private lessons for guitar, mandolin, electric bass, drums, voice, violin, piano, ukulele, brass and woodwinds. A hallway leads to numerous sound-buffered rooms equipped with instruments and chairs for instruction.
“We do a rock show three times a year, either rock or heavy metal,” Norton said.
The next show is 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26 at Brookhaven Little Theatre, 126 W. Cherokee St. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and up.
The academy isn’t just geared to rock music. Some of the instructors are directors of music at their churches.
“We try to cater to whatever students want, or their parents,” Norton said. “We’ve got students whose parents are training them up to play in church.”
Some students want to learn contemporary Christian, others traditional gospel.
“Our teachers are very capable of teaching any brand of music anybody would want,” Norton said.
Instructors are Greg Smith on guitar and other stringed instruments, Steven Carithers on drums, Kaeleb Carithers guitar, Vidalia Sanders piano and vocal, Rona Barrett violin, Andrew Different and Kendra Washington woodwinds and brass.
Fees are $100 per month, plus a $25 registration fee the first month, for weekly half-hour lessons.
Students pay the instructors, who in turn give the academy a percentage for the use of its space.
“I don’t know of any business model like this,” Norton said. “Our place is kind of run like a barber shop. All the instructors have other jobs.”
Most students are children ages 3 to 16 or so. Norton would like to bring in more home-schoolers and retirees.
“Music education is life education,” Norton said. “It teaches how to work as a team, meet deadlines, put in the work, be on time, know your part.”
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, though instructors often stay later.
n n n
For more information call (601) 835-6737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.