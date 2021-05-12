Editors Note: The continuation of this story was inadvertantly left off Page A2 in Tuesday’s edition. Here is the story in its entirety.
A shooting outside a Louisiana nightclub early Saturday killed a Magnolia man and injured two other people. Lawmen are searching for three suspects.
The Tangipahoa Parish sheriff’s officials said Isaac Warren, 21, died in the shooting that took place at Club 81 in the village of Tangipahoa.
Friends and family posted mournful messages on social media over the weekend about Warren, who was born in Progress and lived in Magnolia.
The sheriff’s office posted a news release asking for help locating Wayne Brown, 23, Quezmon Roberts, 23 and Malik Bailey, 23, all of Tangipahoa, in connection to the shooting. Brown and Roberts also have multiple outstanding warrants, sheriff’s officials said.
It’s unclear what type of weapon was used, how many time Warren was shot or where he was shot.
Sheriff’s officials hadn’t given a motive in the shooting, and no one from the department returned messages for additional information on Monday.
The identities of the two people who were wounded were not released.
Club 81 owner LaToia Williams-Simon confirmed the shooting took place in the club’s parking lot, but said she was inside at the time.
A Facebook post on the club’s page gave condolences.
“Club 81 is shocked and deeply sadden by the senseless violence plaguing our community,” the post reads, noting the club hires off duty sheriff’s officers as security. “At Club 81, we take the safety of our patrons very seriously. ... Though we can’t control the weapons that people keep in their cars, it truly speaks to the devaluation of human life when a man is gunned down, literally in the parking lot in front of the police.
