GLOSTER — Kathy Rogers of Roxie was on the sofa watching “The Haves and the Have Nots” on TV on the night of Oct. 27 when she heard a pop like a firecracker outside.
“I said, ‘What is that, Mama?’ ” she said.
Her mother said she didn’t know. Then “Mama hollered, ‘Get down!’ ” as bullets flew into the house.
“It just felt like somebody kicked me,” said Rogers, who was struck in the buttocks.
Her son Robert London, 6, was under the coffee table with a gunshot wound to the head but still alive.
“I grabbed my son, put pressure on his head. Blood was just pouring out,” Rogers said.
“He said, ‘I’m right here but I’m bleeding.’ Blood was going everywhere. I was screaming, hollering, crying.”
She called 911, but when her boyfriend and sister-in-law arrived, Rogers drove to Franklin County Hospital while her boyfriend held her son.
“He was still breathing when we got there. I said, ‘Work on him, not me,’” she said.
An hour or two later she learned Robert was dead. She was treated and released.
“I miss my baby so much, but they took his life,” Rogers said.
She said someone “dropped the location” to her parents’ home — deliberately gave gunmen the wrong address. No arrests have been made, she said.
“I can’t sleep. I haven’t spent a good night since this happened. I’m scared for myself. I want justice.”
Her message to the world: “Stop the violence. Stop killing innocent people for no reason.”
n n n
Rogers was one of many speakers at a “Stop the Violence” rally Saturday at the old National Guard armory in Gloster.
Eddie White of Gloster organized the event. He’s on the board of a nonprofit organization called The Resistance in Baton Rouge, whose emblem features a cross.
“It’s time for this to stop,” said White, 30. “It’s time to put the guns down. The biggest man walks away.”
He said black people should speak out against black-on-black violence.
“When it’s a police officer who killed a black man, we say Black Lives Matter. When a white man kills a black man, we say Black Lives Matter. We’re going to have to say Black Lives Matter when it’s a black man killing a black man,” White said.
He said people need to provide tips to police.
“We’re going to have to stop this ‘don’t snitch, don’t tell,’” White said.
“As black men we’ve got to stand up for each other. When we see something wrong, we’ve got to say something. We can’t turn a blind eye. I want to see my kids grow up, graduate, get married,” said White, the father of three girls and a boy who wants to be a policeman.
“All my friends that I grew up with, I want you to put those guns down,” White urged. “Guns don’t mean anything.”
n n n
Raconda Gaines was at a Shell station in Woodville on May 17 when someone fatally shot his sister, Aaronecia Bell, 36. She died in his arms.
“I lost my best friend,” Gaines said. “Since then, don’t nothing feel like it’s supposed to feel.”
He, his wife and Aaronecia’s children all witnessed the shooting.
“This was cold-blooded murder,” he said.
Gaines said a female suspect was arrested and bound over to the grand jury.
“They speak like Black Lives Matter. All lives matter,” he said.
Centreville police officer Edward Arbuthnot said an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in her trailer the week of Thanksgiving. A large crowd gathered at the scene, but “no one saw anything,” he said.
“People need to talk to police,” Arbuthnot said.
On Dec. 6 there were multiple shootings in Centreville, with one person struck, he said.
Arbuthnot said AR weapons called Dracos are popular among gunmen, who buy them at pawn shops or get girlfriends to buy them if they have a felony record.
He urged people to record serial numbers of their guns and other items so they can be tracked and recovbered if stolen.
n n n
Gloster Police Chief Terry Boss said his town used to be about family and friends, not drive-by shootings.
“Let’s put down these guns. Let’s stop these senseless activities,” he implored. “Let’s live in Gloster like we did for many years in peace and harmony.”
He recalled shootings Nov. 12 and 17 in Gloster that killed one person and wounded another. One person has been arrested and two more arrests are pending, he said.
“We want to assure that people in our town are safe,” Boss said.
Pastors Bud and Liz Hinzie, who minister to inmates at the Amite County jail, called for unity and neighborliness.
Pastor Liz said they moved to her mother’s home from Iowa several years ago at God’s leading but were surprised by the lack of local support for an outdoor revival, as well as people simply not speaking to each other at the post office.
“We have to stop seeing color,” Pastor Liz said.
“People need to love one another, get to know one another.”
Mayor Jerry Norwood said he hates for his town to have a bad reputation.
“It’s pretty bad when you walk into a store like Vine’s and hear people talk about the shootings in Gloster,” he said.
“How can we police if nobody wants to come forward?”
He said it takes tax dollars to fund an adequate police department.
“I’m going to ask my citizens, give me resources. We’re going to have to spend money if we want to have a safe community.”
Redell Norman of Baton Rouge, founder of The Resistance, urged citizens to “get to know each other.”
“Leaving here today, you need to be committed to making changes in your community,” he told the 35 to 40 people present.
There were other speakers, plus the featured guest, a Baton Rouge rapper named Big Head, the Dome Doctor.
“I’m using my rap influence for positive,” he said. “That’s the most important part with a rapper, their influence, because they influence other people. If you influence them to do wrong, they do wrong.
“I’m one of the rappers that wants to influence other rappers for the positive.”
