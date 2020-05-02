The Amite County graduating class of 2020 will still walk with pomp under the circumstances, albeit a few months later than usual.
An otherwise normal graduation ceremony will be held at Southwest Mississippi Community College at 11 a.m. July 18.
“We believe eased restrictions at that time will allow us to succeed in our task even if we need to modify it,” Superintendent Don Cuevas said Friday in a statement. “However, we will continue to receive guidance from the State Department of Education and the Governor’s office and will adhere to all safety policies that are in place. With that said, there is still a possibility that we would have to cancel yet again.
“We are going to celebrate those seniors some way, somehow!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.