Lottery funding paving work in Pike, Walthall

From staff reports
Southwest Mississippi motorists are cashing in on the sale of lottery tickets regardless of whether they play the games.
The lottery is funding two overlay projects in Southwest Mississippi, one each in Pike and Walthall counties.
In Pike County, a preconstruction meeting has been held for a mill and overlay project on Highway 51.
The contract for the $1.7 million job went to Dickerson & Bowen of Brookhaven. The work is expected to start in a couple of weeks and be completed by the summer, MDOT officials said.
In Walthall County, a $782,568 contract to mill and overlay Highway 198 went to Dickerson & Bowen and includes traffic signal installation.
Paving has been completed, traffic signal lights have been changed and pedestrian poles have been installed. Work is expected to wrap up this spring.
Meanwhile, a $493,565 project to replace damaged or missing raised pavement markers and faded white and yellow stripes on highways throughout southwest Mississippi is more than halfway completed and is expected to wrap up late spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.