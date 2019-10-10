LIBERTY — Recent months have been busy for Amite County supervisors, who oversaw the planning and development of several infrastructure projects and now they’re waiting for the work to get done.
Supervisors on Monday approved an informal agreement between the county and Lane West of K&M Gravel LLC of Taylorsville to begin initial stages of preparation for construction on the Powell Road bridge project this week.
Last month county engineer David Cothren told the board that TL Wallace Construction Co. of Columbia had requested authorization to use subcontractors for some of the work. Hope Enterprises LLC of Natchez would place signs at the three sites along Powell Road in the southern part of the county.
K&M Gravel is tasked with completing the steps necessary to begin construction at the site, including the placement of myriad warning signs and the removal of brush and debris from the area. Cothren said that those actions were expected to happen Monday and the brush and debris removal phase is mostly complete.
Cothren said that the debris and brush removal process resulted in the aggregation of several large piles of material that need to be burned, but that could not happen under the current statewide burn ban.
Amite County passed a burn ban in late September along with other Mississippi counties. Emergency Management Director Grant McCurley said once the state and county burn bans expire he will consult with a representative from the forestry service on whether burning the brush would present a threat to public safety.
McCurley said that rain over the weekend may have helped to decrease fire danger but that consultation with the forestry service will determine when it is safe to move forward with the burn-phase of brush and debris removal.
Supervisors approved the $1.4 million infrastructure project in July to fix three ailing structures along Powell Road. Each bridge is located east of Street Road and one crosses over the Amite River to the southwest of Liberty.
In other business, the board:
• Approved travel and expenses for the county election commission and the circuit clerk to attend the ECAM annual seminar and training in Philadelphia in January.
• Approved school bus turnarounds presented by Amite County School District transportation director Ross Thomas.
• Terminated an employment contract between the sheriff’s department and part-time jailer/dispatcher Laronda Robinson and hired part-time sheriff’s jailer/dispatcher Danielle McCall.
• Approved the sheriff’s department’s purchase of a 2020 Ford Expedition for $36,400 from Courtesy Ford of Hattiesburg.
• Hired solid waste department part-time driver Daniel Dillon and full-time hopper Renundo Martin.
• Approved the salary of court administrator Martha Griffin.
• Approved beer permits for Guapos Barnyard Grill and BBQ in Smithdale, and Donald’s Store N Bar BQ on Berwick Cassels Road, Liberty.
• Approved travel and expenses for Chancery Clerk Jana Causey to attend a legal responsibilities workshop in Ridgeland in November.
• Approved the purchase of a Dell computer from iTech Systems Group of Hattiesburg for $1,350 to replace the comptroller’s computer.
