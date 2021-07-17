State education and health officials have released guidelines for Mississippi’s return to in-person education as classrooms try to get back to normal after a year of pandemic disruption.
In-person learning will be the primary form of instruction for Mississippi’s public schools this year according to a new set of policies from the Mississippi State Board of Education announced Thursday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health issued guidelines Friday on what schools should do to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The developments come as state health officials fear a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic fueled by the highly contagious delta variant with cases and hospitalizations — including among children — rising in recent days.
State health officials’ guidelines released Friday said that all students, teachers and staff who can be vaccinated should get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Anyone who is vaccinated doesn’t have to wear a mask when indoors, quarantine themselves if they have a COVID-19 exposure or be tested unless they’re symptomatic.
Anyone who isn’t vaccinated must wear a mask indoors, not including children under 2.
State health officials also said schools should maintain at least three feet of physical distance between students in classrooms and routinely test asymptomatic unvaccinated students, teachers and staff.
Infected students, teachers and staff should be isolated, and schools should continue contact tracing to identify exposed individuals for quarantine, state health officials said.
Anyone with symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, should stay home from school and be evaluated by their healthcare provider, according to the guidelines.
The board of education adopted policies for holding in-person classes as well as virtual instruction.
The new policy aligns with updated guidelines the Centers for Disease control and Prevention issued a week ago saying, “students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority.”
Students wanting to take virtual instruction must first meet a set of standards approved by the local school board that lay out requirements for equipment and internet connectivity, as well as attendance and conduct. Virtual students must also take state standardized tests, just as their peers attending class in person.
Schools can still provide virtual instruction to all students, but only in the event of bad weather or an outbreak of illness, according to the new state policy.
Virtual classes must meet the state standard of 330 minutes of daily instruction time and a minimum of 180 days of instruction per school year.
The State Board of Education allowed schools in 2020-21 to offer in-person instruction, virtual instruction or a hybrid of the two in the 2020-21 school year but removed that leeway in a vote in April.
While students were still required to take standardized tests last school year, school districts maintained their accountability rating from the year before. That leniency also will go away this school year, and school districts will receive their next letter grade in fall 2022.
The state last year also gave schools $200 million through the Mississippi Connects program to give student a school-issued computer for virtual learning. State education officials said that program will next offer professional development for online instruction.
State education officials said the new plan for in-person learning meets the requirements of the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which provides money to schools to reopen and keep students and staff safe. Schools receiving the funding must update plans to continue in-person learning every six months through Sept. 30, 2023 and receive public comment about those plans, education officials said.
