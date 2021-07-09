State Rep. Sam Mims was optimistic about Mississippi’s future in remarks to the McComb Rotary Club on Wednesday, saying the Legislature will figure out how to use wisely an unexpected windfall of money.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, the state has received about $3 billion in aid from the federal government. But the bigger surprise is a more than $1 billion increase in tax revenue for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
“It’s been a tough year and a half, but I will tell you Mississippi is in a great place economically, from a budget standpoint,” said Mims, R-McComb. “We are doing so much better than other Southern states.”
Mims, in his fifth term, believes that federal stimulus payments to individuals and companies helped propel the tax revenues far above predictions.
“I do believe we’ll take about $250 million or so of that money and put it into our rainy-day account,” he said, referring to the reserve fund the state can use for times when revenue is lower than expected. He said lawmakers will see what else the state needs with the extra cash, but did not list anything specific.
In 2020 the state got $1.25 billion from the federal government for COVID-19 assistance, with plenty of specific spending requirements attached. Part of the money got directed to hospitals and other health care programs, Mims said.
Broadband internet access in rural areas will be expanded with $125 million in federal money along with $75 million from rural electric cooperatives.
“To me, the expansion of broadband means being able to be at your home and being able to do schoolwork, being able to do work,” he said. “To be able to have access if something like this ever happens again.”
Mississippi is getting another $1.8 billion in federal aid this year, which Mims said will have fewer spending restrictions than the 2020 package.
“I think it’s our job to spend this money wisely,” he said. “We can look at roads and bridges and ports and really make a difference.”
Perhaps his most interesting observations involved medical marijuana.
“The people of Mississippi spoke loud and clear, so we will have some type of medical marijuana program,” said Mims. “If we are going to have a medical marijuana program, we will have the best program in the United States. We are committed to that.”
Last November, voters approved a medical marijuana amendment to the state Constitution by a 3-to-1 margin. But in June the Mississippi Supreme Court agreed with a lawsuit that claimed the initiative process was legally flawed, which invalidated the medical marijuana vote.
Mims said Republicans in the legislative majority are working to fix the initiative process and set up a medical marijuana program. He said he hopes medical marijuana is written into state law instead of in the Constitution.
“We believe people ought to have that right to have their voices heard,” he said, referring to citizen initiatives.
Mims also said the Legislature will continue working to phase out the state income tax. He said economies in other Southern states that do not have an income tax are doing well.
He said the House of Representatives will continue looking at privatizing the alcohol distribution business. Under current law, the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control agency regulates the distribution of the products.
“We acknowledge what we have today is not working,” Mims said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.