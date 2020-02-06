A couple’s plan to convert a Summit house into a child care center appears to have the support of the town council, which will vote next week on whether to allow a conditional use permit for the operation.
After previously presenting their plant to the town’s planning commission, Mickey and Travanda Morris outlined their vision for their center, Preparatory Learning Academy at 800 Hershal Grady Memorial Parkway, during the town council’s monthly work session on Tuesday night.
“We are a learning academy, where we have a teaching curriculum,” Travanda Morris said. “We are going to teach these children and get them ready for kindergarten.”
Morris used to work at Kennedy Early Childhood Center and noticed many children were coming to kindergarten unprepared. She said she saw the need for the facility and noticed Summit lacked early child care services.
“The reason why I wanted to come to Summit is because Summit does not have an academy,” she said. “We saw potential here and we wanted to bring our business to Summit.”
Zoning Administrator Wayne Parker said ordinances allow for a conditional use permit for a school but not a child care center.
“That’s not totally a child care (center). It’s partially but not totally. … I’m calling that a school and that’s what the told me they were having,” he said.
The couple also faced an obstacle getting permission from the Mississippi Department of Transportation to build a driveway off Hershal Grady, which is a state-maintained road. However, the property abuts Olive Street, a rarely used town-owned road that could provide sufficient ingress and egress. The Morrises said they plan to build about 10 parking spaces off of it.
The Morrises said the center will be licensed to provide care for up to 50 children, but they expect about half that many at the most.
“We will have a fenced-in playground area,” Travanda Morris said.
“Our children will always be fenced in our area because I know that’s a big concern, safety, safety, safety.”
The couple plans to convert a garage into a classroom, fill in a swimming pool, install a fence around the property and trim some trees out front.
“We’re not trying to change the look of the house. We ant to preserve it.,” Trevanda Morris said. “We’re trying to restore the historical value of the home.”
“I like what you’re doing. I think it’s cool, so I support you,” Councilman Daryl Porter Jr. said.
“Thank you for considering Summit,” Councilman Joe Lewis said.
Councilwoman Pauline Monley also offered her support.
“To me it’s like Summit is moving forward to get to the point where we need to be in this town,” she said.
The council will vote on the matter next week.
