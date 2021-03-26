A nursing shortage had been predicted for years, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, it only accelerated the problem, according to those in the field.
“The nursing shortage has definitely affected us. I don’t want to act like it hasn’t. I have plenty of beds, but I don’t always have the staff,” Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer LaVoyce Boggs said. “We are holding tight to our patient ratios because it is more important to us to take care of the patients we have. Patient outcomes are at the forefront of the decisions we make.”
Boggs said though the hospital only has one travel nurse on staff at the moment, that does not mean the hospital has not felt the affects of the shortage.
“We had to (hire a travel nurse) because we were down two nurses in the cath lab,” she said. “Two nurses left to do travel nursing. They went to take that high rate of pay, and we can’t compete with it.”
She said the two nurses now work in Louisiana as travel nurses for a significant pay increase, leaving the catheterization lab with just one full-time nurse and an on- call nurse from the cath lab’s pre-operation area.
Despite the departures, Boggs said the hospital keeps a staffing level of one nurse to every four COVID-19 patients and one nurse to every six non-COVID-19 patients.
“We have had several nurses leave, but we are also hiring nurses as they leave,” she said, adding that many come back for a time in between traveling, which helps.
The hospital has seven COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU. Boggs said with the dropping of cases, the hospital has gotten some breathing room.
Dr. Melissa Temple, who heads the Southwest Mississippi Community College nursing program, said the shortage is real, but it has affected the school in a different way. She said the number of applicants to nursing school has remained the same, but there is a trend in the school and nationally of nurses coming back to become nursing teachers.
“One of the major concerns right now is the shortage of people going into nursing education,” she said. “We haven’t had a shortage of applicants.”
State nursing leaders are seeking funding opportunities to assist nurses desiring to go back to school to earn a master’s degree so they can teach in nursing schools in Mississippi to help maintain and increase the number of nursing graduates.
Temple said some of this stems from a lack of funding and scholarship opportunities. She also said the college has partnered with many local and state hospitals. This recruitment helps get new nurses where they are most needed to help against the staffing issues.
“The issue is that qualified nursing students are not admitted to nursing schools in Mississippi every semester due to a lack of clinical space as well as a lack of qualified nurse educators,” she said. “Clinical space to participate in clinical experiences is why clinical partnerships, such as the partnership we have with SMRMC, are so important.”
