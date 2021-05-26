Alleged accomplice says he helped burn body

A man who claims he helped burn the murdered body of Donald Lee Izzett Jr. in 1995 was on hand for Izzett’s memorial service Tuesday in Fernwood.
Kyle Barnes of Los Angeles, who has repeatedly confessed to his part in the crime, told his story to anyone who would listen before and after the service.
Barnes said he was contacted by Izzett’s mother, Debra Skelley of Maryland, several years ago in her quest to solve the May 1995 disappearance of her son, whom she believes was shot to death and his body burned in the wooded clearing in Fernwood where the service was held.
Skelley filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Shane Guenther, 52, formerly of McComb and now of Bremerton, Wash, in 2019. The case was settled out of court, but Guenther has never been criminally charged.
“I was here that night. I know what happened to the body,” Barnes said.
Barnes said Guenther shot Izzett out of jealousy after Izzett took up with another man. Guenther reportedly has said he dropped Izzett off in New Orleans and never saw him again.
Attempts to contact Guenther and his last known attorney, Cynthia H. Speetjens of Madison, were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Barnes said he flew from California to New Orleans in May 1995 and Guenther drove him to his family property in Fernwood.
“He had already shot Donnie,” Barnes said. “He was crying, saying how he loved him.”
Guenther allegedly told Barnes he had made the biggest mistake of his life, but “ ‘If I couldn’t have him, no one could have him,’ ” Barnes said.
Barnes said Guenther opened the trunk of his car, where Izzett’s body had been stuffed. “I don’t know how he got the body in the trunk,” Barnes said.
“He said, ‘I shot him three times,’ ” said Barnes, who said he saw the bullet holes in Izzett’s back.
“He said it took him like 30 minutes to die. It was shocking. Obviously I was a friend and not thinking clearly and helped him out.”
Barnes said he and Guenther placed Izzett’s body on a pile of firewood, put more wood on top and soaked it in gasoline before lighting the fire.
“It was probably 20 feet high,” he said. “I couldn’t watch the whole thing.”
After the fire died down, “he smashed the bones that were left to ashes,” Barnes said, adding that he believes Guenther then removed the ashes.
Several archaeological digs have been held at the site with mixed results, though a cadaver dog hit on the scent of human remains last year.
Barnes, who was tearful throughout his interview with the Enterprise-Journal, said he never reported the crime to police but turned to drugs for awhile and suffered recurring nightmares. He was never contacted about the incident until Skelley obtained Maryland police files, found his name and called him.
“Since then I’ve made amends to Debra,” said Barnes, adding he stays in touch with her.
“I told her I’d talk to the state attorney general. I’ll talk to anyone.”
After his initial contact with Skelley, Barnes said he has been interviewed by District Attorney Dee Bates and the FBI and doesn’t understand why Guenther has never been arrested.
“They need to prosecute based on eyewitness and circumstantial evidence. I don’t know why they don’t,” he said.
Bates, also present at Tuesday’s memorial, would only say that the case remains under investigation. He spoke briefly with Barnes and at length with Skelley.
The statute of limitations has run out for desecration of a body and accessory after the fact of murder but not for murder, a court official said.
He should had been arrested right there I have heard of peoples getting arrested for crimes going back farther than that
