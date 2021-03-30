The Mississippi Prosecutors Association has raised concerns about provisions contained in criminal justice reform bills currently before the Legislature.
The proposed legislation — Senate Bill 2795 and House Bills 525 and 796 — deal with parole and administrative release of prisoners, habitual offender status and other issues surrounding prison sentencing.
Among provisions the prosecutors association opposes is allowing people convicted of sex offenses, murder or armed robbery to be eligible for parole after serving 50% of their sentence.
Likewise, it opposes geriatric parole for people convicted of those crimes or drug trafficking.
District Attorney Dee Bates said parole guidelines are important because 72% of inmates seeking parole get it.
Bates said the legislation is designed to further reduce the prison population, thus saving taxpayer dollars. But he said some inmates are too dangerous to release.
“We have a public safety concern not to let them out because of the possibility they will re-offend,” Bates said.
The association says the Mississippi Department of Corrections should not grant administrative release to inmates who have been denied parole.
And it opposes legislation that would allow lighter sentences for 18- to 25-year-olds convicted of murder.
The association opposes allowing habitual offenders the right to request parole after serving just 25% of their sentence. It also objects to defining a habitual offender as someone who has committed three violent felonies, as opposed to two violent and one nonviolent.
The positions were outlined in a letter to state legislators March 19. The Legislature adjourns Wednesday. If the legislation is passed, it will go to the governor for his signature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.