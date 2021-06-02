Arrest made in fire

A 20-year-old McComb man has been charged with arson in connection with Sunday’s fire that destroyed the city’s historic railroad depot.
Markez Belmont Smith was charged with arson and taken into custody at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Garland Ward said.
Smith’s arrest reportedly hinged on video surveillance that showed a man setting the north end of the depot on fire late Sunday morning.
An investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office was expected to arrive at the scene today.
“We are waiting for the Fire Marshal to come down to confirm and conclude the investigation,” Police Chief Garland Ward said.
McComb Fire Chief Gary McKenzie said his department’s fire investigator had been on the scene Monday and Tuesday.
City officials said insurance adjustors would also be on the scene with the fire marshal’s office this morning.
“They are going to dig into it,” McComb Fire Chief Gary McKenzie said.
With an arrest offering potential closure into solving the origins of the fire, the recovery process is ongoing.
Railroad depot museum officials were at the scene Tuesday morning taking measurements for a temporary fence to go up around the building ahead of next week’s Iron Horse Festival.
Museum’s officials have also met to plan for the future of the museum. Firefighters managed to salvage some exhibit pieces from the depot on Sunday and they’re in storage.
Museum director Ralph Price said other artifacts will remain in the charged building until the investigation is complete and museum officials have permission to go in and retrieve them.
Even after the priceless valuables are recovered, rebuilding the structure is likely to face financial challenges.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the depot was insured for just $350,000.
Lockley said he fears with increasing costs in building supplies, the cost of the project would exceed the insurance payout.
“We are looking for all public and private partnerships as well as federal and state grants — whatever it takes — to help replace the building,” Lockley said.
The depot was built in 1901 and has played a huge part in the city’s history for a century.
The building was renovated in 1998 for $554,000, which, when adjusted for inflation, would be $876,468 in today’s dollars.
Much of the orignal renovation’s cost came from a federal grant as well as a grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Meanwhile, an Amtrak spokesman said the passenger rail service will continue to serve McComb despite the destruction of the city’s train depot, but officials are still working out the details on Tuesday.
“We’re continuing to serve the community. As a matter of fact, our local government affairs rep is in town right now talking to local officials,” Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said Tuesday morning.
Magliari said the platform for passengers to board the train doesn’t appear to have been damaged in the fire, but no there’s no enclosed waiting area designated for passengers.
In some unfortunate timing, Magliari said Amtrak resumed service in McComb following the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.