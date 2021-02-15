LIBERTY — Math scores in Amite County schools are on the rise this year, and all subjects improved during the past semester, according to district testing data.
At Thursday’s school board meeting, Amite County School District’s Federal Program and Curriculum Director Robert McDaniel showed the data from the second assessment of this school year.
Comparing the second assessments from this year to those from the same time last year, the number of students proficient in math increased in every grade third through seventh and only decreased by 3% in eighth grade.
Overall, the district’s math proficiency improved to 23% this year from last year’s 12%.
In English, most grade levels dropped slightly in proficiency by a few percentage points, but proficiency in the fifth grade more than doubled and led to an overall proficiency increase (20% compared to 19%) over last year.
Only fifth and eighth grades were tested in science, with fifth grade rising from 28% to 53% proficiency, and eighth grade dropping from 10% to 9%.
“Everybody’s over there working hard,” McDaniel told the board. “The students are enthused. We are building better students over here in Amite County.”
He also showed comparisons of this year’s first and second assessments; all subjects have improved since the first assessment. Board attorney Nathaniel Armistad led a round of applause when McDaniel finished showing the numbers.
Amite Elementary Principal Jasmine Jackson and Amite High Principal Neal Smith reported student improvement as well.
“When you come down a hall now, you see something different than a year ago or even six months ago. We’re moving on up the food chain,” Smith said.
Jackson said 402 of the 447 elementary students were considered as having grown educationally.
“Every area, we’re growing,” Superintendent Don Cuevas said. “You can’t argue with the data. The data speaks for itself.”
In budget matters, Chief Financial Officer Lyndsey Latham told the board that the district has not yet gotten its usual January boost from ad valorem tax payments because the notices for land taxes were sent late this year.
Latham said she expects the payments will be in later this month.
Board members received two awards from Mississippi School Board Association for School Board Appreciation Week.
Cuevas presented members with certificates for the Board Attendance Award, given to school boards whose members earn 100 or more MSBA training hours, and the Diploma Circle Board Award, given to boards whose members have earned at least 120 hours total with no members earning fewer than 24 hours.
The board also changed presidents. Dr. Diane Cook, who was voted president at the January meeting, announced she was stepping down due to health concerns.
The board reinstated previous president James Copeland to the position.
In other business, the board rehired all current administrators for the 2021-22 school year and hired the following new employees: Technical Director Deshon Johnson, technical assistant Jason Morgan, teaching assistants Katelin O’Brien and Morgan Lee, substitute teacher Willie Hampton and bus driver Reginald Lumpkin.
Lauren Cavin and Michelle Dillon have resigned from positions in the district, and Nicole Greer and Jacqueline Watts retired.
