LIBERTY — Amite County supervisors voted Monday to renew a public insurance agreement with United Healthcare at their regular meeting.
The plan includes a 7% rate increase. Last year’s rate hike was 4.5% due to a 2.5% discount. United Health Care would not offer the same discount this year, Ricky Johnston of the Iakes & Johnston Agency in McComb said.
The employee rate is $678 per month and the family rate adds $140 per member. The plan includes a $250 deductible and United Healthcare will pick up 80% of the cost after that. He said prescriptions will be $10, $20 and $50. An employee vision plan is $7.01 per month and the family rate adds $7.78. Glasses have a $25 co-pay.
Johnston recommended the board renew its agreement with United Healthcare, despite the loss of the discount, as to switch providers would prove more expensive and could cause issues.
Emergency Management Director Grant McCurley said he likes the coverage offered to county employees. He said he recently had a baby and the insurance plan allows his family access to high-quality primary and secondary care.
“It’s been very smooth-sailing,” he said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a $339,150 payment to TL Wallace Construction of Columbia, the first installment of a $1.4 million three-bridge replacement on Powell Road.
• Appointed McCurley as Fire Investigator effective Nov. 20 to replace Murry Toney, who is resigning the position but agreed to fill in for McCurley at no cost if needed.
• Moved part-time dispatcher Danielle McCall to full time, moved full-time dispatcher Rachael Kelly to part time, hired dispatch supervisor Mary Sasfras and hired Robert Williams as a part-time hopper in the solid waste department.
• Wrote off $696 in garbage account assets from sold properties.
• Wrote off $1,572 in garbage account assets because of disconnected electricity.
• Approved McCurley’s request to apply for a $7,407 no-match grant for future purchases.
• Accepted a letter of engagement from State Auditor Shad White to conduct the 2017-18 county audit at an estimated cost of $35,000.
